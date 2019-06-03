×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Attends State Banquet Hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 03 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

President Trump was feted at a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on Monday evening, a glittering gathering at Buckingham Palace attended by other members of the royal family – though not Meghan Markle – and various British luminaries.

The event was the symbolic high point of Trump’s three-day state visit to Britain, only the third by a sitting U.S. president (George W. Bush and Barack Obama were previous guests of Her Majesty). More serious meetings with politicians and local business leaders are scheduled for Tuesday, as are anti-Trump protests planned for cities across the U.K., including one that will feature opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

By tradition, the queen and Trump both delivered toasts at the banquet. “As we face the new challenges of the 21st century, the [75th] anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together,” Queen Elizabeth said. “After the shared sacrifices of the Second World War, Britain and the United States worked with other allies to build an assembly of international institutions, to ensure that the horrors of conflict would never be repeated. While the world has changed, we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures: nations working together to safeguard a hard won peace.”

Related

Trump spoke of the “treasured friendship” across the Atlantic. He said that the so-called “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain had helped ensure the “safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades.”

Among the guests were Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, and Prince William, second in line to the throne, and his wife, Catherine. Absent was new mother Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, whom Trump described in an interview before his visit as a “nasty” person. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Markle (now known as the Duchess of Sussex) had criticized Trump for being “divisive” and a “misogynist.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are also in London for the visit, which prompted one commentator to remark that the occasion has brought together the leading American and British luxury brands: the House of Trump and the House of Windsor.

The president and the first lady arrived on Air Force One on Monday morning, and later attended a private lunch with the queen. They also had tea with Charles and Camilla, an event attended by Harry but not by his wife.

So far there have been no gaffes by Trump like the one he committed last year, when he breached royal protocol by turning his back on the queen and striding in front of her during a visit to Windsor Castle. However, on Monday, after the queen gave him a first edition of a book by Winston Churchill, Trump was shown a pewter horse and was asked if he recognized it. After he said no, Melania murmured, “I think we gave that to the queen.”

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Politics

  • Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and

    Trump Attends State Banquet Hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

    President Trump was feted at a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on Monday evening, a glittering gathering at Buckingham Palace attended by other members of the royal family – though not Meghan Markle – and various British luminaries. The event was the symbolic high point of Trump’s three-day state visit to Britain, only [...]

  • Michael Wolff

    Why Michael Wolff's 'Siege: Trump Under Fire' Won't Be Another 'Fire and Fury'

    When Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” hit bookstores in January 2018, consumers bombarded local booksellers to snag the exposé before it even made it to the shelves. The insider’s account of White House dysfunction was a publishing phenomenon with few equals. But buyers don’t seem to have the same fervor [...]

  • President Donald Trump and first lady

    Trump Lands in U.K. for Three-Day State Visit

    UPDATED: President Trump shook hands with the queen, insulted the mayor of London and complained about having to watch CNN, all within a few hours of landing in Britain on Monday for a three-day state visit that will see him dine at Buckingham Palace, meet business leaders and be safely shielded from the protesters who [...]

  • Barack Obama Drake

    NBA Finals: Barack Obama Outshines Drake in Rapper's Hometown

    Drake doesn’t often find himself upstaged — particularly in his hometown of Toronto, where the Raptors reside and the rapper holds the title of “global ambassador” for the team — but it’s not often that a former U.S. President attends an NBA Finals game. On June 2, Barack Obama arrived at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in [...]

  • The Union Minister for Human Resource

    Prakash Javadekar Returns as India’s Media Minister

    Prakash Javadekar has been appointed India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet that was announced Friday. He has also been allocated the portfolio of Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Javadekar previously held the Information & Broadcasting post for a few months in 2014, when Modi first came to [...]

  • Reed Hastings seen on day one

    Netflix CEO's Education Agenda Meets Abortion Politics in Missouri

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has long advocated for charter schools, giving money to Republicans and Democrats across the country in support of the education reform movement. But the politics of abortion have suddenly made that more complicated. Amid a growing wave of abortion restrictions in Ohio, Georgia, and other states, Netflix took an unusual stand [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad