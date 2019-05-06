×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hundreds of Former Federal Prosecutors Say Trump Would Be Indicted Were He Not President

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 14 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Nearly 400 former federal prosecutors have signed on to a statement concluding that President Trump would be facing obstruction of justice charges were he not in the White House.

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has a policy against the indictment of a sitting president, but the prosecutors conclude that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation provides ample evidence to bring charges that Trump obstructed justice.

“Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice,” the prosecutors said in the statement.

The group Protect Democracy organized the statement in the wake of the release of a redacted version of the Mueller report. The view of the prosecutors conflicts with that of Attorney General William Barr, who, along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, concluded that the evidence gathered was not enough to bring charges.

Related

Instead, the prosecutors conclude that there was “overwhelming” evidence of corrupt intent and connection to a pending investigation, two elements needed to bring obstruction charges. They cited instances outlined in Mueller’s report, including Trump’s efforts to fire Mueller and then “to falsify evidence about that effort.” They also point to efforts to limit the investigation, and to try to influence the extent of cooperation that Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort provided to Mueller’s team.

“Despite being advised by then-White House Counsel Don McGahn that he could face legal jeopardy for doing so, Trump directed McGahn on multiple occasions to fire Mueller or to gin up false conflicts of interest as a pretext for getting rid of the Special Counsel,” the prosecutors wrote.

They added their view was not a matter of “close professional judgment.”

“Of course, there are potential defenses or arguments that could be raised in response to an indictment of the nature we describe here,” they wrote. “In our system, every accused person is presumed innocent and it is always the government’s burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. But, to look at these facts and say that a prosecutor could not probably sustain a conviction for obstruction of justice  —  the standard set out in Principles of Federal Prosecution  —  runs counter to logic and our experience.”

The statement was first reported by the Washington Post.

The prosecutors do not say how Congress should consider the Mueller report, or if they should pursue impeachment. House Democrats are calling for Mueller to testify, but no date has been set.

Trump, meanwhile, is opposed to Mueller’s testimony and insisted that he has been cleared.

He wrote in a tweet on Sunday, “After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents – all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION – why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller…….

“Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Politics

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Kevin CostnerKevin Costner, who stars in

    Kevin Costner Blasts American Politics: 'Shame on Us'

    Kevin Costner is not happy with what’s happening — or not happening, that is — in Washington, D.C. “The political landscape is unrecognizable to me, and shame on us for being in that spot,” the Oscar winner says. “That could change overnight, not because of a vote, but because people say, ‘I want to try [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls Facebook's Ban of Far-Right Agitators 'Censorship'

    In an apparent response to Facebook’s banning of far-right agitators, President Trump vowed on Twitter Friday afternoon to closely monitor the situation, calling it censorship. “I am continuing to monitor the censorship of American citizens on social media platforms,” he tweeted without naming Facebook by name. “This is the United States of America — and [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg

    Pete Buttigieg's L.A. Fundraising Swing in June Draws Industry Entrepreneurs

    Pete Buttigieg will be in Los Angeles on May 9 for a fundraising swing and his campaign is already lining up other events for another visit in June. He’s headlining a fundraiser on the afternoon of June 19 at the Hancock Park home of Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez, who sold Ease Entertainment Services in [...]

  • Steve Cohen ChickenBarr

    Congressman Steve Cohen Mocks A.G. 'Chicken' Barr by Eating KFC at Hearing

    Attorney General William Barr skipped out on the House Judiciary hearings Thursday, but in his stead was a ceramic chicken and bucket of KFC fried chicken courtesy of Tennessee congressman Steve Cohen. Cohen dubbed the Attorney General “ChickenBarr” for failing to appear for the second day of testimony regarding the Mueller report. Barr did, however, [...]

  • Bill Clinton Appreciation on Chelsea Clinton

    Bill and Chelsea Clinton Launch Podcast About Their Foundation

    President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are jumping on the podcasting bandwagon. The former U.S. president and his daughter, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, launched a new podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” The series will feature conversations with President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff, partners and special guests — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad