Donald Trump Blasts Hollywood for 'Racist' Films

Gene Maddaus

Donald Trump blasted Hollywood as “racist” outside the White House on Friday morning, adding that the industry is doing a “disservice” to the country.

Trump was responding to a question about Twitter, which many on the right believe discriminates against conservative viewpoints.

“We’re going to be very tough with them. They’re treating conservatives very unfairly,” Trump began, before veering into a diatribe against the film industry.

“Hollywood is really terrible,” he said. “You talk about racist — Hollywood is racist. What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.”

Trump appeared to return to the subject of alleged censorship of conservatives on tech platforms.

“They treat conservatives — Republicans — totally different than they treat others, and they can’t do that,” he said.

Trump has been under fire in the wake of the El Paso shooting on Saturday. The shooter issued a manifesto saying he was acting in response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” That came weeks after Trump took heat for telling not-white Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to their home country.

More to come…

