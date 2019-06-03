×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Lands in U.K. for Three-Day State Visit

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, at the start of a three day state visit to BritainTrump, Stansted, United Kingdom - 03 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Trump landed in Britain on Monday for a three-day state visit that will see him dine with the queen at Buckingham Palace, meet business leaders and be safely shielded from the protesters who promise to turn out in droves.

Trump stirred up controversy in the U.K. even before he landed, denying that he described Meghan Markle as “nasty,” despite a clear audio recording of him doing so, and publicly supporting former London Mayor Boris Johnson to replace Theresa May as prime minister. He also referred to current London Mayor Sadiq Khan, with whom he has sparred in the past, as a “stone cold loser” in a tweet posted minutes before touching down.

Air Force One landed just before 9 a.m. at Stansted Airport, outside London, carrying the U.S. leader and First Lady Melania Trump. They were greeted by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, one of more than a dozen Conservative Party lawmakers jockeying to succeed May, who is stepping down as premier. A helicopter stood ready to whisk the Trumps to Central London.

Related

The president is expected to have a private lunch Monday with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace before a glittering state banquet in the evening, featuring the kind of pomp and pageantry at which the British excel. He is also expected to meet two of the queen’s sons: Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, who will host Trump for tea, and Prince Andrew, who will accompany the president and the first lady to Westminster Abbey, where they will lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

There is no encounter expected between Trump and Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who is on maternity leave following the birth of her and Prince Harry’s first child, Archie. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Markle spoke out against Trump, calling him “divisive” and a “misogynist.”

In an interview with the Sun tabloid before this week’s state visit, Trump said of Markle, “I didn’t know that she was nasty,” though he added that he thought she would make a “very good” princess in the British royal family. Trump later denied having made the “nasty” comment, tweeting that it was “made up” by the “Fake News media.” But the Sun has posted an audio recording of the interview in which the comment can clearly be heard.

Trump follows in President Obama’s footsteps in being accorded a full state visit to the U.K., which entails gun salutes and other marks of honor that Trump is known to crave. But many Britons, including senior politicians, oppose the visit, whereas Obama was welcomed enthusiastically and the queen was known to have a warm relationship with him and Michelle Obama. When the British government announced two years ago that it had extended the state-visit invitation to Trump, a petition against it was signed by more than 1 million people.

A protest against Trump is scheduled for Tuesday. Last July, during a more informal visit, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through London in opposition to Trump’s presence. A giant balloon depicting the U.S. leader as a diapered baby floated over Central London and onto newspaper front pages around the world.

Among the issues Trump and May are expected to discuss is his administration’s campaign against the Chinese technology firm Huawei. They will also talk about Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, which Trump is known to support.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Politics

  • President Donald Trump and first lady

    Trump Lands in U.K. for Three-Day State Visit

    President Trump landed in Britain on Monday for a three-day state visit that will see him dine with the queen at Buckingham Palace, meet business leaders and be safely shielded from the protesters who promise to turn out in droves. Trump stirred up controversy in the U.K. even before he landed, denying that he described [...]

  • Barack Obama Drake

    NBA Finals: Barack Obama Outshines Drake in Rapper's Hometown

    Drake doesn’t often find himself upstaged — particularly in his hometown of Toronto, where the Raptors reside and the rapper holds the title of “global ambassador” for the team — but it’s not often that a former U.S. President attends an NBA Finals game. On June 2, Barack Obama arrived at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in [...]

  • The Union Minister for Human Resource

    Prakash Javadekar Returns as India’s Media Minister

    Prakash Javadekar has been appointed India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet that was announced Friday. He has also been allocated the portfolio of Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Javadekar previously held the Information & Broadcasting post for a few months in 2014, when Modi first came to [...]

  • Reed Hastings seen on day one

    Netflix CEO's Education Agenda Meets Abortion Politics in Missouri

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has long advocated for charter schools, giving money to Republicans and Democrats across the country in support of the education reform movement. But the politics of abortion have suddenly made that more complicated. Amid a growing wave of abortion restrictions in Ohio, Georgia, and other states, Netflix took an unusual stand [...]

  • Kirsten Gillibrand Power of Women

    Kirsten Gillibrand Targets Hollywood Women in Fundraiser Amid Abortion Uproar

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a fundraiser targeting women in the entertainment community on Wednesday night amid a growing uproar over the spread of abortion bans across the South. After some hesitation, major studios have begun to speak out against a fetal “heartbeat” bill in Georgia — one of nine states to pass new restrictions on [...]

  • john prine

    John Prine on Using 'Unwed Fathers' to Make a Stand Against Abortion Bans

    It figures that the guy who wrote “Angel From Montgomery” would care about women in Alabama. Anyone who thought the fight against state abortion bans lacked male allies can look to John Prine, considered one of the best songwriters of his or any generation since his self-titled 1971 folk-rock debut. He was outraged enough to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad