×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Promises Britain a ‘Substantial Trade Deal’ as Protesters Gather

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump at No.10 Downing StreetUS President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 04 Jun 2019
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

President Trump promised Britain a “substantial trade deal” after its exit from the European Union, making the pledge Tuesday on the second day of a state visit marked by majestic pomp and major protest.

Trump told outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May that the U.S. wanted expanded trade with a post-Brexit U.K. and suggested she “stick around” to see it through. However, May has already announced her intention to step down because of her inability to get an E.U. withdrawal agreement approved by Parliament, a failure for which Trump has mocked her on previous occasions.

As the two leaders met over breakfast with business leaders Tuesday morning, protesters gathered in London’s government district to show their opposition to Trump and his denial of climate change, his immigration policies and the move by conservative U.S. states to restrict abortion rights. The famous balloon depicting the president as a snarling baby in diapers, which made global headlines during Trump’s less formal visit last year, was raised again over Parliament Square.

Related

“It’s still a powerful image, and it’s still holding a mirror up to the biggest bully in the world,” said Matt Bonner, the blimp’s designer. “In terms of it being offensive, Donald Trump is a notoriously offensive person. This is kind of all about giving him a taste of his own medicine.”

Demonstrators thronged Trafalgar Square and surrounding areas, some in costume as women in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” others toting placards that proclaimed “Liar” and “Dump Trump,” beneath a huge model figure of Trump tweeting while sitting on the toilet. The number of protesters, though in the thousands, looked to be smaller than the estimated 250,000 who turned out last July. London police deployed about 3,000 officers to keep order.

There were also protests planned in several other British cities, including Edinburgh, Oxford, Sheffield and Birmingham.

Trump’s day of work meetings Tuesday came after the pomp and circumstance of the previous night’s state banquet, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace. As is customary at such events, the two heads of state toasted the friendship of their nations. But Trump also took time earlier Monday to snipe at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has called Trump the “poster boy of the far right,” and to complain about CNN.

Those two contrasting tableaux – the juvenile insulting of Khan and the royal splendor of the state banquet – dominated the front pages of Britain’s press. “Tea and antipathy,” said the Guardian. “Pomp and protest,” declared the Daily Mirror tabloid. The BBC and Sky News have provided wall-to-wall coverage, concentrating on the pageantry, the politics and the posturing in equal measure.

On Tuesday evening, Trump will host a dinner at the U.S. ambassador’s residence that will be attended by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla. On Wednesday, Trump and May will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Politics

  • Prime Minister Theresa May and US

    Trump Promises Britain a 'Substantial Trade Deal' as Protesters Gather

    President Trump promised Britain a “substantial trade deal” after its exit from the European Union, making the pledge Tuesday on the second day of a state visit marked by majestic pomp and major protest. Trump told outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May that the U.S. wanted expanded trade with a post-Brexit U.K. and suggested she “stick [...]

  • Laura Linney'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the

    'Ozark' Star Laura Linney Supports Georgia Boycott Over Abortion Ban

    Laura Linney has joined her “Ozark” co-star Jason Bateman in calling for a Hollywood boycott of Georgia over the state’s controversial abortion legislation. At the Netflix premiere of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” on Monday in New York City, Linney said she would not work in the state if the so-called “heartbeat bill” goes [...]

  • Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and

    Trump Attends State Banquet Hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

    President Trump was feted at a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on Monday evening, a glittering gathering at Buckingham Palace attended by other members of the royal family – though not Meghan Markle – and various British luminaries. The event was the symbolic high point of Trump’s three-day state visit to Britain, only [...]

  • Michael Wolff

    Why Michael Wolff's 'Siege: Trump Under Fire' Won't Be Another 'Fire and Fury'

    When Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” hit bookstores in January 2018, consumers bombarded local booksellers to snag the exposé before it even made it to the shelves. The insider’s account of White House dysfunction was a publishing phenomenon with few equals. But buyers don’t seem to have the same fervor [...]

  • President Donald Trump and first lady

    Trump Lands in U.K. for Three-Day State Visit

    UPDATED: President Trump shook hands with the queen, insulted the mayor of London and complained about having to watch CNN, all within a few hours of landing in Britain on Monday for a three-day state visit that will see him dine at Buckingham Palace, meet business leaders and be safely shielded from the protesters who [...]

  • Barack Obama Drake

    NBA Finals: Barack Obama Outshines Drake in Rapper's Hometown

    Drake doesn’t often find himself upstaged — particularly in his hometown of Toronto, where the Raptors reside and the rapper holds the title of “global ambassador” for the team — but it’s not often that a former U.S. President attends an NBA Finals game. On June 2, Barack Obama arrived at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad