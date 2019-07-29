×

Donald Trump Attacks Al Sharpton as ‘Con Man’ in Twitter Outburst

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Al Sharpton Oscars Diversity Protest
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Rex/REX Shutterstock

Donald Trump attacked Al Sharpton as a “con man” who “hates whites & cops” shortly before the MSNBC host and civil rights activist is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to criticize the president’s recent remarks about Baltimore.

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events,” Trump wrote in early morning tweets. “He would say, ‘it’s a personal favor to me.’ Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

Sharpton will be joined at the event on Monday by Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee. Both men are coming to the defense of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, after the president has attacked the lawmaker and the Baltimore district he represents as “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Trump’s language has been criticized as racist — Cummings, is a prominent African-American legislator, and his district is predominantly African-American.

Trump continued with the racially charged attacks on Monday in his tweets about Sharpton.

“I have known Al for 25 years,” he wrote. “Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

Sharpton responded with his own tweet, attaching a picture of Trump talking to him as well as to Jesse Jackson and James Brown in 2006. In it, Sharpton says, Trump was telling him “why he respects my work. Different tune now.”

Sharpton has been an MSNBC host since 2011. His weekly program “PoliticsNation” airs Sundays.

More Politics

  • Al Sharpton Oscars Diversity Protest

    Donald Trump Attacks Al Sharpton as 'Con Man' in Twitter Outburst

    Donald Trump attacked Al Sharpton as a “con man” who “hates whites & cops” shortly before the MSNBC host and civil rights activist is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to criticize the president’s recent remarks about Baltimore. “Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events,” Trump wrote in early morning [...]

  • CEO of T-Mobile John Legere (L)

    T-Mobile, Sprint Merger Gets DOJ Approval With Sale of Assets to Dish

    Charlie Ergen is poised to get into the wireless phone biz as part of T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger getting the regulatory green light from the Justice Department. Ergen’s Dish Network entered into a $5 billion deal to acquire Sprint’s prepaid wireless businesses and a 14-MHz slice of spectrum in the 800-MHz band. That transaction was [...]

  • Senator and US Democratic presidential candidate

    Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg Hold Contrasting Hollywood Fundraisers

    Bernie Sanders held a “grassroots fundraiser” in Hollywood on Thursday night, delivering his message of political transformation to an adoring crowd at the Montalban Theatre. At the same time, Pete Buttigieg was holding a sold-out fundraiser at the home of NBCUniversal international chairman Kevin MacLellan and Brian Curran, featuring co-hosts Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, [...]

  • United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard (Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard Files $50 Million Suit Over Google Ads Suspension

    Tusli Gabbard, the Hawaii representative making a long-shot bid for the presidency, filed a $50 million lawsuit on Thursday against Google, accusing the platform of “silencing” her by suspending her Google Ads account shortly after the first Democratic debate. Gabbard filed the suit in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing Google of violating her First [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg Fundraising

    How Pete Buttigieg Became a Fundraising Star in Hollywood

    Pete Buttigieg is not quite a top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. But in Hollywood, the 37-year-old gay mayor of South Bend, Ind., has already become the campaign’s breakout star. Buttigieg raised $24.8 million in the second quarter, leading the Democratic field. Among his contributors were David Geffen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Barbra Streisand. He [...]

  • Former special counsel Robert Mueller, is

    Robert Mueller Warns of Russian Interference in 2020

    Robert Mueller, the special counsel who spent two years digging into Russian interference in the 2016 election, testified to the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, issued a stark warning about interference in future campaigns. “Many more countries are developing the capability to replicate what the Russians have done,” Mueller said, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad