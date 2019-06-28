×

Dems Debate: Joe Biden Takes Arrows From All Sides

Gene Maddaus

Sen. Kamala Harris took aim at frontrunner Joe Biden over his opposition to school busing in the 1970s and his favorable statements about segregationist senators during Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

In a heated exchange, Harris said it was hurtful to hear the former vice president talk fondly about his relationships with Sens. James Eastland and Herman Talmadge at a recent fundraiser.

“I do not praise racists,” Biden responded. “If we want to have this litigated on who supports civil rights, I’m happy to do that.”

He then returned fire on Harris, saying that as a young lawyer he chose to be a public defender — not a prosecutor. Harris has faced criticism on the left over her prosecutorial record as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

Harris then challenged him to disavow his opposition to busing, to which Biden responded that he did not oppose busing — only busing mandates from the federal government. Harris said she was part of the second class to integrate Berkeley public schools in the 1970s, decades after the Supreme Court ordered desegregation.

“Because your city government made that decision,” Biden replied. “It was a local decision.”

“So that’s where the federal government must step in,” Harris responded.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also found himself on the defensive, responding to a recent police shooting in his community which has led to widespread protests. He was asked why the city has not increased the percentage of black officers.

“Because I couldn’t get it done,” he answered. In the wake of the shooting, he said, “It’s a mess, and we’re hurting.”

Biden, who is 76, found himself under continuous attack from his younger opponents, including 38-year-old Rep. Eric Swalwell, who repeatedly urged him to “pass the torch.”

Biden made a case for himself as a continuation of President Obama’s legacy, repeatedly invoking Obama’s name. He defended Obamacare while pushing back on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan. Biden recounted his own tragic family history in a call for reaching universal health care.

“The quickest, fastest way to do it is build on Obamacare, to build on what we did,” Biden said. “I am against any Democrat who opposes Obamacare, and any Republican who opposes Obamacare.”

The candidates were asked if their health care plans would cover illegal immigration. Each candidate raised his or her hand.

The debate follows Wednesday’s debate among 10 other candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

