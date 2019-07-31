×

How To Watch Night Two of the Second Democratic Debate

By

Democratic Debate
CREDIT: Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

The 2020 Democratic debates continue Wednesday night as CNN hosts the remaining 10 democratic candidates in Detroit.

The debates will air live exclusively on CNN at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Additionally, viewers can stream the event from CNN.com, on CNN’s smartphone apps and CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, “CNN Tonight” anchor Don Lemon and CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash will continue as moderators.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, former housing and urban development secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and businessman Andrew Yang are all slated to take the stage.

Viewers can look forward to Biden, a leader in most polls, as he prepares to go on the offensive in the second round of debates. The former Vice President will face off with Harris for a second time, following their prior skirmish over issues of segregation in the first round. Biden will also likely respond to more of his critics like Sen. Cory Booker, who has been outspoken about Biden’s support of the 1994 crime bill and its effect on marginalized communities.

Candidates who won’t be featured in the debates after failing to meet the threshold in polling and fundraising are activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak and Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel.

