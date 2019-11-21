How to Watch the Fifth Democratic Debate

The public impeachment hearings aren’t the only big viewing options for the politically inclined. Ten top Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Atlanta for the latest debate on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, and there are plenty of ways to follow along.

MSNBC and The Washington Post are hosting the event that will broadcast on MSNBC with streaming opportunities on both MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com, as well as NBC News and Post mobile apps. This option is even available to those without a cable login, which is required for many other official livestreams.

SiriusXM Channel 118 and TuneIn will allow listeners to multitask while listening to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow moderate the debate along with NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker and Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke dropped out of the presidential race and former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro is ineligible for the debate, which means tonight’s contenders will include former vice president Joe Biden; New Jersey senator Cory Booker; mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg; Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard; California senator Kamala Harris; Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar; Vermont senator Bernie Sanders; business executive and activist Tom Steyer; Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren; and founder of Venture for America Andrew Yang.

Since the last debate, Gov. Deval Patrick has announced he is making a late entry into the 2020 Democratic presidential race. There’s been reports that New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has also been considering joining the race. Buttigieg has gained favor among progressives, pushing him into the forefront with Warren, Sanders and Biden.