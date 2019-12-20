Democratic Debate: Joe Biden Calls for Seeking Consensus

Former vice president Joe Biden urged his fellow Democrats to continue to seek cooperation with Republicans, arguing the country will be “dead” if both parties cannot work together.

Biden made the point about halfway through Thursday’s Democratic debate, hosted by Politico and PBS NewsHour. He referred obliquely to President Trump’s efforts to stir up an investigation into Biden’s son.

“I refuse to accept the notion, as some on this stage do, that we can never never get to a place where we have cooperation again,” Biden said. “If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it’s me — the way they’ve attacked me, my son, my family. I have no love. But the fact is we have to be able to get things done.”

Much of the debate hinged on different visions of how to build a winning coalition against Trump. Mayor Pete Buttigieg argued that the tax increases proposed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders could slow the economy, and criticized their plans to make college free for everyone, saying the richest families should not get a government subsidy.

“We can be smart about the promises we’re making,” Buttigieg said. “On issue after issue, we’ve got to break out of the Washington mindset that measures the bigness of an idea by how many trillions of dollars it can add to the budget, or the boldness of an idea by how many fellow Americans it can antagonize.”

Warren was asked about economists who argue that her wealth tax proposal could inhibit growth.

“Oh, they’re just wrong,” she said.

In a discussion of impeachment, she argued it is imperative to select a nominee who can draw as clear a contrast as possible with the Trump administration.

“We need a candidate for president who can draw the sharpest distinction between the corruption of the Trump administration and a Democrat who is willing to get out and fight — not for the wealthy and well connected but to fight for everyone else,” Warren said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, meanwhile, argued that she is more electable than other candidates because she is from the Midwest.

“The way we tackle this corruption is by winning big in this election,” Klobuchar said.