×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Democratic Debate: Joe Biden Calls for Seeking Consensus

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic Debate
CREDIT: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Former vice president Joe Biden urged his fellow Democrats to continue to seek cooperation with Republicans, arguing the country will be “dead” if both parties cannot work together.

Biden made the point about halfway through Thursday’s Democratic debate, hosted by Politico and PBS NewsHour. He referred obliquely to President Trump’s efforts to stir up an investigation into Biden’s son.

“I refuse to accept the notion, as some on this stage do, that we can never never get to a place where we have cooperation again,” Biden said. “If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it’s me — the way they’ve attacked me, my son, my family. I have no love. But the fact is we have to be able to get things done.”

Much of the debate hinged on different visions of how to build a winning coalition against Trump. Mayor Pete Buttigieg argued that the tax increases proposed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders could slow the economy, and criticized their plans to make college free for everyone, saying the richest families should not get a government subsidy.

“We can be smart about the promises we’re making,” Buttigieg said. “On issue after issue, we’ve got to break out of the Washington mindset that measures the bigness of an idea by how many trillions of dollars it can add to the budget, or the boldness of an idea by how many fellow Americans it can antagonize.”

Popular on Variety

Warren was asked about economists who argue that her wealth tax proposal could inhibit growth.

“Oh, they’re just wrong,” she said.

In a discussion of impeachment, she argued it is imperative to select a nominee who can draw as clear a contrast as possible with the Trump administration.

“We need a candidate for president who can draw the sharpest distinction between the corruption of the Trump administration and a Democrat who is willing to get out and fight — not for the wealthy and well connected but to fight for everyone else,” Warren said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, meanwhile, argued that she is more electable than other candidates because she is from the Midwest.

“The way we tackle this corruption is by winning big in this election,” Klobuchar said.

More Politics

  • Democratic Debate

    Democratic Debate: Joe Biden Calls for Seeking Consensus

    Former vice president Joe Biden urged his fellow Democrats to continue to seek cooperation with Republicans, arguing the country will be “dead” if both parties cannot work together. Biden made the point about halfway through Thursday’s Democratic debate, hosted by Politico and PBS NewsHour. He referred obliquely to President Trump’s efforts to stir up an [...]

  • Democratic Debate

    How to Watch the Sixth Democratic Debate

    We’ve got impeachment on the brain and the remaining Democratic presidential candidates probably do too. The top seven qualifying candidates will take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and there are plenty of ways to follow along. The debate — co-hosted by Politico — will be broadcast by PBS. In [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks before signing

    Trump's Impeachment Generates Muted Celebration From Hollywood

    The House historically voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday night, and Hollywood was quick to express their vindication, though not many were overt in their celebration. “Impeached,” was enough for Bette Midler, who has been vocal enough in her criticism of Trump that he’s lashed out at her personally. Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) [...]

  • Donald Trump

    House Votes to Impeach Donald Trump

    The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The vote on the first article was 230-197, with all but two Democrats voting in favor, and all Republicans opposed. The House approved the [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks in the

    House Democrats Have Enough Votes to Impeach Trump, Per Media Tallies

    House Democrats have enough votes to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to two media tallies. The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that 216 members have publicly said they will support the article charging Trump with abuse of power. The same tally showed Democrats needing just one more vote to approve the second article, [...]

  • Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio

    Writers Push New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Sign TV Diversity Legislation

    A group of prominent TV writers has urged New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the television diversity bill supported by the Writers Guild of America East and the Directors Guild of America. Cuomo has until Wednesday night to sign or veto the legislation, which has been in the works for several years. The bill [...]

  • Brexit Boris Johnson

    BBC Comes Under Fire From Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Government

    The BBC is finding itself in the cross hairs after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decisive win at the polls last week. Johnson’s Conservative Party, which has long complained of left-wing bias at the pubcaster, is reportedly planning to shun the BBC’s influential morning radio show, “Today,” which traditionally sets the agenda for the day’s media [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad