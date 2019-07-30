How to Watch the Second 2020 Democratic Debate Online

As the second round of Democratic debates kicks off Tuesday night in Detroit, viewers can expect things to get heated as leading Democratic candidates including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg share the stage to face off on important liberal issues. Healthcare, student debt, and climate change can be expected to be hot topics.

The first round of debates, hosted by CNN, will air live from 8 p.m.-11 p.m ET, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo, while the second airs Wednesday at the same time. NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and YouTube will also feature live coverage.

Tuesday’s debate will present 10 nominees vying for the presidential bid: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Sanders and Warren are heading into the anticipated night as the two highest-polling candidates onstage. While each senator’s campaign promises a commitment to progressive values, the two can be expected to debate their differing stances on student loan debt and to contest each other’s divergent strategies (ie: Sanders’ direct approach versus Warren’s notoriously detailed policy plans).

Moderators Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Don Lemon can also be expected to give substantial air time to O’Rourke who, after an impressive start to his campaign, has begun to teeter out after a low-energy performance following the first round of debates. In Biden’s absence, Buttigieg will be the token moderate on stage and can be sure to be asked about his embrace of big dollar donors.