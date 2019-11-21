×

Democrats Debate: Moderates Focus on Warren’s Plans, Ignore Buttigieg

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
CREDIT: AP

Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out her two-step approach to achieving Medicare for All for the first time in Wednesday night’s debate, while the more moderate candidates continued to argue that her plans are too expensive.

The fifth Democratic primary debate — hosted by the Washington Post and MSNBC — comes at a pivotal moment in the campaign, as four candidates are in strong contention for the lead. Mayor Pete Buttigieg in particular appears to be surging, with recent polls giving him a clear lead in Iowa and New Hampshire.

But if anything, the debate was less heated than the four earlier contests. No one attacked Buttigieg, and the attacks on Warren were milder than those in the fourth debate.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar offered the most pointed criticism of Warren’s proposals, though without saying her name, arguing it was not smart to kick 150 million people off private insurance or offer free college to rich kids.

“I’d love to staple free diplomas under people’s chairs,” Klobuchar said. “I’m not going to go for things that sound good on a bumper sticker and throw in a free car.”

Sen. Cory Booker also critiqued Warren’s proposal for a two-percent wealth tax on those with more than $50 million in assets. He acknowledged that the government needs to raise revenue, but argued that a wealth tax would be too “cumbersome.” He also argued that Democrats should be less focused on taxing wealth and more focused on creating it.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign had telegraphed beforehand that he would go after Warren. But he did little more than restate his argument that Medicare for All would cost $30 trillion and that a majority of Democrats don’t support it. He did not repeat criticisms of Warren that he has offered in other venues, such as that she is “elitist.”

In a discussion of foreign policy, Sen. Kamala Harris sparred with Tulsi Gabbard, who had said she wanted to reclaim the Democratic Party from the “military industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests.”

Harris said that Gabbard had “spent four years full-time on Fox News criticizing President Obama,” and called her out for “buddying up to Steve Bannon.” Giving a chance to fire back, Gabbard said that Harris would continue the foreign policy status quo and pursue the “Bush-Clinton-Trump” policy of regime change wars.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen.

    Democrats Debate: Moderates Focus on Warren's Plans, Ignore Buttigieg

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out her two-step approach to achieving Medicare for All for the first time in Wednesday night’s debate, while the more moderate candidates continued to argue that her plans are too expensive. The fifth Democratic primary debate — hosted by the Washington Post and MSNBC — comes at a pivotal moment in [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders,

    How to Watch the Fifth Democratic Debate

    The public impeachment hearings aren’t the only big viewing options for the politically inclined. Ten top Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Atlanta for the latest debate on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, and there are plenty of ways to follow along. MSNBC and The Washington Post are hosting the event that will [...]

  • Prince Andrew to Take Break From

    Prince Andrew to Take a Break From Public Duties Because of Jeffrey Epstein Controversy

    Britain’s Prince Andrew announced Wednesday that he would be stepping back from his public duties as a member of the royal family because of the controversy surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The prince gave an interview to the BBC that was broadcast last Saturday and that roused the ire of critics who accused him [...]

  • U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

    Gordon Sondland Testifies at Impeachment Hearing: There Was a Quid Pro Quo

    Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday that he pursued political investigations in Ukraine at the direction of President Donald Trump. Sondland also testified that a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky was conditioned on Ukraine’s willingness to the launch the investigations. “Was there a quid pro quo?” he asked. “The answer is yes.” Sondland, the [...]

  • A direction sign on where to

    MTV Pledges to Open Polling Sites in College Campuses and Local Communities

    As part of its soon-to-launch 2020 ‘Plus OnetheVote’ campaign, MTV is hosting Plus One the Polls in ‘the first-ever national effort to open polling sites on college campuses and local communities. By partnering with Alliance for Youth Organizing, Campus Vote Project and Students Learn Students Vote, the multiplatform network wants to make voting for Millennials [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren

    Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders Ask DNC to Press NBC News for Independent Investigation

    A day before MSNBC hosts the next Democratic primary debate, presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are asking for an independent investigation into NBC News. The four Democratic presidential candidates have signed a letter organized by advocacy group UltraViolet asking that NBCUniversal be held accountable for recent sexual misconduct allegations [...]

  • National Security Council aide Lt. Col.

    Impeachment Hearings: Vindman Reported Concern 'Out of a Sense of Duty'

    Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified Tuesday that he immediately knew that President Donald Trump had done something improper when he mentioned political investigations during a July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine. Vindman said if Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky launched an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, it would [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad