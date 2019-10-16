×

Democratic Debate: Elizabeth Warren Takes Fire from Moderates

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, in Westerville, OhioElection 2020 Debate, Westerville, USA - 15 Oct 2019
CREDIT: John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Sen. Elizabeth Warren came under fire from her more moderate opponents in Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, who challenged her plan for “Medicare for all” and her wealth tax proposal.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke took on Warren more forcefully than they have in previous debates. Buttigieg called her out for her refusal to give a “yes or no” answer on whether her health plan will result in higher taxes, and argued it would be risky to kick everyone off private insurance.

Klobuchar faulted her for offering a “pipe dream,” and credited Sen. Bernie Sanders for acknowledging that “Medicare for all” will mean higher taxes, though he said those would be more than offset by eliminating premiums, co-pays and deductibles.

“At least Bernie’s being honest here and saying how he’s going to pay for this,” Klobuchar said. “I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice.”

O’Rourke and Buttigieg sought to pitch themselves as uniters, suggesting that Warren’s proposals will only deepen partisan divisions in the country.

“Sometimes I think Sen. Warren is more focused on being punitive or pitting some part of the country against the other,” O’Rourke said, “instead of lifting people up and making sure that this country comes together around those solutions.”

Warren countered that under her plan, health care costs will go down for middle class Americans. She criticized Buttigieg’s plan — which he calls “Medicare for all who want it” — saying it would leave some people unable to afford decent insurance. And she gave a broader defense of having ambitious goals.

“I think as Democrats, we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we fight small and quit before we get started,” she said.

Sen. Cory Booker urged the other candidates to lower the temperature on the debate, saying that internal divisions could prove as costly in 2020 as they were in 2016.

“Tearing each other down because we have a different plan is unacceptable,” he said.

Earlier, the candidates broadly agreed that President Trump should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden was asked whether it was appropriate for his son to hold a board seat on a Ukrainian energy company, which Trump and his allies have argued was corrupt.

“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” Biden said. “I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine.”

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    Democratic Debate: Elizabeth Warren Takes Fire from Moderates

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren came under fire from her more moderate opponents in Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, who challenged her plan for “Medicare for all” and her wealth tax proposal. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke took on Warren more forcefully than they have in previous debates. Buttigieg called her out [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren

    Elizabeth Warren's Fundraising Approach Worries Some Donors

    Elizabeth Warren raised nearly $25 million last quarter, and she did it without ever once setting foot in a fancy living room in Bel Air or Brentwood. Last week, she announced that if she is the Democratic nominee, she will continue to avoid high-dollar fundraisers in the general election. And on Tuesday, she went further, [...]

  • LeBron James

    LeBron James Wades Into NBA Controversy Even as China Resumes Streaming Games

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has added fuel to the fire of the controversy engulfing the NBA over its self-censorship in line with China’s political interests — just as China appeared poised to quietly move toward defusing the issue with a resumption of online streaming for most games after a ban last week. James was criticized Tuesday for appearing to toe Beijing’s [...]

  • Hunter Biden

    Hunter Biden Says He Made No 'Ethical Lapse' in Emotional ABC News Interview

    In an interview that prompted tears, Hunter Biden sat down with ABC News’ Amy Robach, stating that he made no “ethical lapse” by sitting on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and rejected President Donald Trump’s notion that he and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, have engaged in any wrongdoing. “I don’t [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    White House Says Trump 'Strongly Condemns' Violent Anti-Media Video

    President Donald Trump hasn’t yet watched a violent parody video in which he’s depicted killing figures representing media outlets and his political rivals, but the White House says he “strongly condemns” it. “Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based [...]

  • Presidential Race Cable News Donald Trump

    CNN Calls on Trump to Denounce Video Showing Violence Against Media

    CNN has called on President Trump to denounce a video that was shown at a pro-Trump conference last week, in which the president is depicted slaughtering figures representing media outlets. The New York Times reported that the video was shown at a conference for Trump supporters held at Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Fla. According [...]

  • Charlize Theron speaks at the GEANCO

    Charlize Theron Talks 'White Privilege,' Growing Up During Apartheid in South Africa

    Charlize Theron, during an onstage discussion with her “Gringo” costar David Oyelowo about philanthropy at Thursday’s annual fundraiser for Nigerian children’s educational and health program GEANCO, said she was a beneficiary of “white privilege” while growing up in Apartheid-torn South Africa. “I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege,” Theron said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad