×

How to Watch the First 2020 Democratic Debate

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic Debate 2020 How to Watch
CREDIT: Marta Lavandier/AP/Shutterstock

With a crowded field of politicians vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, the first Democratic debates have been split into two nights to give the 20 qualifying candidates an equal chance to discuss important issues and campaign promises in front of a national audience.

The first debate takes place Wednesday night from 9-11 p.m. ET on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, and the second airs Thursday at the same time. NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and YouTube will all feature a live feed of the debates as well.

Wednesday’s debate features Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tim Ryan and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

On Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Eric Swalwell, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang will take the stage. Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the speakers.

Related

The two-hour debates will consist of five parts with four commercial breaks, and candidates will have one minute to answer questions and 30 seconds for any follow-ups. Due to the large number of speakers, the candidates will only have time to make closing statements and not opening remarks.

Each candidate qualified for the first debates by receiving at least 1% of support in three approved polls or by garnering campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors from 20 different states. NBC split the candidates into two groups with polling averages above and below 2%, then randomly divided the tiers into the two nights of debates. Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton and Mayor Wane Messam did not qualify for the first contests, and former Rep. Joe Sestak entered the race too late to qualify.

The next debates will take place on July 30 and 31.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Politics

  • Democratic Debate 2020 How to Watch

    How to Watch the First 2020 Democratic Debate

    With a crowded field of politicians vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, the first Democratic debates have been split into two nights to give the 20 qualifying candidates an equal chance to discuss important issues and campaign promises in front of a national audience. The first debate takes place Wednesday night from 9-11 p.m. ET [...]

  • Adam Scott Calls Out Mitch McConnell's

    Adam Scott Calls Out Mitch McConnell's Social Media Team for Using His Image on Twitter

    Adam Scott took to social media on Wednesday to tell Mitch McConnell’s reps not to use his image after the politician’s social media team tweeted a “Parks and Recreation” gif featuring Scott. “Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning [and] [...]

  • Robert Mueller Report

    Robert Mueller Agrees to Publicly Testify to Congress

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17, the committee chairmen announced on Tuesday. Mueller has resisted testifying, saying the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference and obstruction ought to speak for itself. In a public statement on May 29, he said that any [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22:

    Quality Control's Coach K Says Abortion Ban Has Already Impacted Business in Atlanta

    A who’s who of black entertainment and tech filled the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom on June 22 for the 4th annual Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch. Honorees included Byron Allen, who received the Icon Award; actress and executive producer Marsai Martin, who was named Innovator of the Year; and Quality Control Music founders [...]

  • Wyclef Jeans Warns Democrats: 'Trump Can

    Wyclef Jean Warns Democrats: 'Trump Can be Re-Elected'

    Wyclef Jean, the actor and rapper who performed the 2016 song “If I Was President,” is no stranger to politics, after trying to run for president of his native Haiti in 2010. At Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France, Jean talked about the future of music but his conversation with [...]

  • Hope Hicks

    Hope Hicks Refused to Answer Committee's Questions 155 Times

    Fox communications chief Hope Hicks refused to answer questions from the House Judiciary Committee on 155 separate occasions during closed-door testimony, the committee chairman said Thursday. The committee released a transcript of the hearing on Thursday afternoon. Prior to the hearing, President Trump directed Hicks not to answer questions about her service as a senior [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad