×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Debra Messing Lampoons Donald Trump in Play Based on Mueller Report

By

Nicholas's Most Recent Stories

View All
Debra-Messing-Donald-Trump
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Debra Messing portrayed President Donald Trump in an all-star play based on the Mueller report on Monday at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre. Wearing a light pant suit and sitting with legs spread confidently, Messing nailed Trump’s mannerisms in the one-night-only play, “You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up,” which raised funds for a Barbara Boxer-led PAC to support Democratic candidates in the 2020 national election.

Messing, who has openly feuded with Trump on Twitter, started the play by reading, in Trump’s voice, a tweet Trump posted on Sept. 1 about her.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do ‘The Apprentice,’ and when it became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront and profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir,’” Messing read, to laughs from the audience of more than a thousand. “How times have changed!”

Trump’s Sept. 1 tweet was a response to Messing’s call to publish a list of names of attendees to his September fundraiser in Beverly Hills. Trump again tweeted on Sept. 5 about Messing, calling her a “bad actress” and “Debra The Mess Messing.”

In Monday’s show, Messing mimicked Trump’s speech style, hand gestures and New York accent in her reading of some of the president’s lines from the play adaptation of the Mueller report, which was released in April and investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“The New York Times story did not look good,” Messing said, imitating Trump’s voice, recreating a Feb. 2018 conversation in the Oval Office, listed in the report. “I never said to fire Mueller.”

With her exaggerated delivery, Messing got laughs from castmates onstage, including Larry David, sitting adjacent to Messing as the play’s narrator, and “Saturday Night Live” original Laraine Newman, who nailed a Russian accent like a seasoned improv pro.

Boxer, who founded PAC for a Change, the night’s beneficiary of funds raised, spoke with Variety after the event, calling Messing’s performance “outstanding.”

“We toasted the cast, and what I said was, ‘Debra, if you really were Donald Trump, I would have to like you,’” Boxer, who retired as a U.S. senator in 2017, said. “She cracked me up. She did the New York thing, and I’m from New York, and the more she went on.”

A month after winning an Emmy for “Pose,” Billy Porter, joined by “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” composer Stephen Trask on piano, sang “America the Beautiful” onstage, dedicating the performance to Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died on Oct. 17.

Porter also played a version of himself in the play, recounting indictments and categories from the report as play subheadings.

Cast members also included Tony Goldwyn, Sharon Osbourne, Paul Reiser, Poppy Montgomery, Ernie Hudson and Maz Jobrani, among others.

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Kathryn Hahn Mrs. Fletcher

    Kathryn Hahn Talks Working With an Intimacy Coordinator on 'Mrs. Fletcher'

    HBO’s new comedy “Mrs. Fletcher” follows the journey of an empty-nester divorcee who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and sexual exploration following her son’s departure for college. At the series premiere on Monday night at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, Kathryn Hahn discussed playing the titular role of Eve Fletcher, a middle-aged woman [...]

  • Taika Waititi Natalie Portman SDCC 2019

    Natalie Portman Weighs in on 'Thor: Love and Thunder's' Possible Breast Cancer Storyline

    Natalie Portman doesn’t know if “Thor: Love and Thunder” will include a breast cancer storyline for her character Jane Foster, but she’s definitely intrigued by the possibility. “It’s just very rare that these kinds of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues,” she told Variety at L.A. Dance Project’s 8th annual fundraising gala [...]

  • Julie Andrews

    Julie Andrews Recalls Husband Blake Edwards' Battle With Depression

    The line to see Julie Andrews at the 92nd Street Y wrapped around the square of a sprawling New York City block. Seventy years since the start of her career, 60 since she asked “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” as Lerner and Loewe’s first Eliza and 50 since she sang “The Sound of Music” before the [...]

  • Bombshell Charlize Theron Megyn Kelly

    'Bombshell': Why Charlize Theron Was Terrified of Playing Megyn Kelly

    Charlize Theron is getting some of the best buzz of her career for channeling Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” but the Oscar-winning actress admits she almost turned down the role. “I was shit scared,” Theron said during a question-and-answer session following a Manhattan screening of “Bombshell” on Sunday. Partly, she was worried about portraying someone who [...]

  • Natalie Portman Benjamin Millipied LA Dance

    Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Help Raise Over $1 Million For L.A. Dance Project

    Natalie Portman may be joining Chris Hemsworth in Marvel’s “Thor 4: Love and Thunder,” but as the petite, Dior-clad actress struck a range of poses on the carpet inside downtown Los Angeles gallery space Hauser, Wirth & Schimmel on Saturday night, it was impossible to imagine her wielding an enormous hammer. But then, the Oscar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad