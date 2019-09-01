Debra Messing Fires Back At Trump After Twitter Feud

“Will and Grace” star Debra Messing blasted President Donald Trump Sunday, criticizing his focus on her tweets in the midst of a mass shooting and a large hurricane.

“So! I woke up this morning to my phone notifications going crazy. I got scared. I thought “Oh NO! Don’t tell me there is a 3rd mass shooting this weekend! Don’t tell me the Bahamians have lost their homes, their Lives by Hurricane #dorian,” Messing wrote in an Instagram post . “It was Trump. NOT CALLING McConnell and demanding an end to the recess, and an emergency meeting to pass the gun violence bills passed by the House months ago. NOT reversing his decision to move $155 MILLION DOLLARS from FEMA Disaster Fund to ICE. Nope. What was on Trump’s mind in the midst of such tragedy, was me. The LAST thing that should be on his mind or in his tweets.”

Messing’s post was written in response to a tweet from President Trump, which criticized a statement from the actress regarding his upcoming Beverly Hills fundraiser. In a tweet, Messing asked for a list of the event’s attendees, writing “The public has a right to know.”

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed!,” Trump wrote.

In response, Messing fired back on Twitter with a list of mass shootings that have taken place in the United States.

“Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable,devastating gun violence,” Messing wrote. “America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir.”

Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable,devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir. https://t.co/BnaS9zgNps — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019