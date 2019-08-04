×

Nine Dead, 27 Injured in Dayton, Ohio Shooting

Police officers at the crime scene in Dayton, Ohio, USA, 04 August 2019 following the mass shooting in the Oregon district of Dayton. Media reports state that nine people have been killed and many more injured after a gunman opened fired outside a bar in Dayton. Police confirmed they killed the gunman at the scene.Dayton mass shooting, USA - 04 Aug 2019
CREDIT: TOM RUSSO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nine people were killed and at least 27 people were injured Sunday in downtown Dayton, Ohio, officers reported.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed reports of the shooting, saying the suspect opened fire in the nightclub district of downtown Dayton while wearing body armor. She also said police officers were able to neutralize the shooter in less than a minute. Officers said the shooting took place at about 1 a.m. on East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon District where police arrived shortly after and killed the shooter.

CNN reports that a .223 high-capacity gun was used by the shooter who also had additional magazines.

Police have identified the shooter as Connor Betts, 24, according to CNN. Officers also said they believe the suspect acted alone. There is no remaining threat to the community, and the FBI has touched down to assist with the investigation.

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting in a series of tweets, writing “The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!”

He also wrote, “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

The shooting comes less than a day after another shooting in El Paso, Texas, which left 20 people dead and another 27 people injured. El Paso police said a rifle was used in the shooting and that a white male in his twenties is now in custody. According to police the suspect was apprehended without incident.

A third shooting took place earlier in the week at the Gilroy Garlic festival in which at least three people were killed and 15 others were injured.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

