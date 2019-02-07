CreativeFuture Asks New Congress for Greater Oversight of Internet Giants

WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the industry-led coalition of content creators, sent a letter to all members of the new Congress calling for greater oversight of major internet platforms.

The letter is not advocating for any specific piece of legislation, but comes amid an environment of greater scrutiny of tech companies. The CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Twitter each testified before Congress last year, while there is an expected push for some sort of privacy bill this year.

As lawmakers hold hearings, the content industry has tried to call attention to other areas, like copyright and content protection.

“We demand that major internet platforms (in particular, Google and Facebook) assume greater responsibility for illegal content distributed on their networks that damages our members’ ability to make a living,” CreativeFuture said in its letter. The organization, led by CEO Ruth Vitale, said it was signed by more than 500 major content professionals and 100,000 others.