×

Cory Booker Drops Uncensored ‘S—Hole’ Comment During Debate

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker dropped an uncensored “s—hole” comment Wednesday night while arguing about immigration policies with former vice president Joe Biden at CNN’s second round of democratic debates.

“This really irks me because I heard the vice president say that, ‘If you got a ph.d., you can come right into this country.’ Well that’s playing into what the Republicans want — to pit some immigrants against other immigrants. Some are from s—hole countries and some are from worthy countries,” Booker said. “We need to reform this whole immigration system and begin to be the country that says everyone has worth and dignity, and this should be a country that honors everyone. Don’t let the Republicans divide this party against itself.

The statement appears to be in reference to a quote from President Donald Trump who reportedly asked during a January 2018 White House meeting, “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?”

Biden responded to the statement, defending immigration policies under former president Barack Obama.

“We are a country of immigrants. All of us. All of us. Some here came against their will. Others came because they in fact thought they could fundamentally change their lives and they did,” he said. “That’s what made us great. And the fact of the matter is, I think the president of the United States, Barack Obama, went out of his way to try to change the system and he got pushed back significantly.”

More Politics

  • Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as

    Cory Booker Drops Uncensored 'S—Hole' Comment During Debate

    New Jersey Senator Cory Booker dropped an uncensored “s—hole” comment Wednesday night while arguing about immigration policies with former vice president Joe Biden at CNN’s second round of democratic debates. “This really irks me because I heard the vice president say that, ‘If you got a ph.d., you can come right into this country.’ Well that’s playing into what the Republicans [...]

  • Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo

    Bill De Blasio Confronted by Protesters at Democratic Debate

    Protesters confronted New York mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday night during New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s opening statement at CNN’s second round of democratic debates. The protesters were chanting “fire Pantaleo” in reference to the mayor’s handling of a police case in which New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo engaged in a fatal struggle [...]

  • Democratic Debate

    How To Watch Night Two of the Second Democratic Debate

    The 2020 Democratic debates continue Wednesday night as CNN hosts the remaining 10 democratic candidates in Detroit. The debates will air live exclusively on CNN at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Additionally, viewers can stream the event from CNN.com, on CNN’s smartphone apps and CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and [...]

  • Rapper Meek Mill departs with his

    How Meek Mill's Legal Woes Turned Him Into an Activist for Criminal Justice Reform

    Meek Mill never set out to be an activist for criminal justice reform. Nursing a glass of green juice at a Beverly Hills hotel shortly after performing at Staples Center, the 32-year-old sometimes seems like he’d prefer to discuss just about anything else. His rap career, for one, which after nearly a decade of legal [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren

    How to Watch the Second 2020 Democratic Debate Online

    As the second round of Democratic debates kicks off Tuesday night in Detroit, viewers can expect things to get heated as leading Democratic candidates including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg share the stage to face off on important liberal issues. Healthcare, student debt, and climate change can be expected to be hot topics. [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks before signing

    Trump Must Disclose Tax Returns to Get on California Primary Ballot

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law into immediate effect that would require President Trump to disclose his tax returns in order to appear on the California Republican primary ballot. The law, which was approved by the legislature along party lines earlier this month, requires all presidential and gubernatorial candidates to disclose the past [...]

  • Al Sharpton Oscars Diversity Protest

    Donald Trump Attacks Al Sharpton as 'Con Man' in Twitter Outburst

    Donald Trump attacked Al Sharpton as a “con man” who “hates whites & cops” shortly before the MSNBC host and civil rights activist is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to criticize the president’s recent remarks about Baltimore. “Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events,” Trump wrote in early morning [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad