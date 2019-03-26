×
Cory Booker to Speak at Human Rights Campaign’s L.A. Gala

Ted Johnson

Cory Booker
CREDIT: John Locher/AP

WASHINGTON — Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), in the midst of his presidential bid, will speak at the Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles dinner on Saturday.

Among those being honored at the event will be Christina Aguilera and Yeardley Smith (the voice of Lisa Simpson on “The Simpsons”), while artists Betty Who and Shea Diamond will perform along with comedian Dana Goldberg.

“As a lead co-sponsor of the Equality Act, which will extend crucial non-discrimination protections to millions of LGBTQ people across the country, Senator Booker has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to our community and we are honored to welcome him to one of our most crucial events of the year,” said HRC president Chad Griffin.

Booker and other lawmakers recently reintroduced the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination. HRC on Monday launched a campaign called “Americans for the Equality Act” to promote the legislation, with Paris Barclay and Dustin Lance Black directing, and appearances by Sally Field and her son Sam Greisman. Other videos will feature figures from sports and entertainment, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Lynch, Marcia Gay Harden, Adam Rippon, and Jane Lynch.

The L.A. dinner will be held at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

Booker was in Southern California just last week for fundraising, including a March 19 lunch reception in Beverly Hills. He is among several presidential candidates who have recently raised money from L.A. donors. Kamala Harris held an event on March 20 at the home of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, and Amy Klobuchar headlined an event the same evening at the home of Jay Sures.

