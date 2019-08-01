Bill De Blasio Confronted by Protesters at Democratic Debate

Protesters confronted New York mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday night during CNN’s second round of democratic debates.

The protesters were chanting “fire Pantaleo” in reference to the mayor’s handling of a police case in which police officer Daniel Pantaleo engaged in a fatal struggle with Eric Garner in 2014. Pantaleo allegedly choked Garner to death after he was stopped for selling untaxed cigarettes by the Staten Island Ferry Terminal. Soon after, a video of the scuffle — in which Garner can he beard saying “I can’t breathe” — went viral, prompting national discussions about the use of excessive force by police.

The chants come on the heels of news that federal prosecutors have dropped the case against Pantaleo and are no longer pursuing a civil rights indictment.

The chants began during Senator Cory Booker’s opening statement, halting the debate until the chanting subsided.

Later on, former vice president Joe Biden was also interrupted by another set of protesters who chanted “3 million deportations.”

