Cory Booker Coming to L.A. to Fundraise for 2020 Campaign

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is the latest 2020 presidential candidate to plan a trek to Los Angeles to raise money.

He will headline an event on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hills home of Bob Gersh, co-president of the Gersh Agency, and his wife Linda, a philanthropist. Tickets start at $500 per person, according to a copy of an invite, to a max of $2,700 per person, to attend a host reception.

The Senate is scheduled to be in recess next week, which in years past has meant a stream of candidates making stops in L.A. for fundraising. Also planning events, according to sources, are Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), both of whom have indicated they are considering joining the expanding field of candidates.

Julian Castro, the former secretary of health and human services under President Barack Obama, met with potential supporters at an L.A. event on Monday night, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those who dropped by, according to an attendee. Garcetti, who considered a presidential run, but ultimately decided against it, has not yet endorsed a candidate.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) raised money in L.A. on Feb. 2, at a pair of well-attended events. One was at the home of David Cooley, the founder and CEO of the West Hollywood eatery and nightspot the Abbey; the other was at the home of Jeff Shell, the chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.