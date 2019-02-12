×
Cory Booker Coming to L.A. to Fundraise for 2020 Campaign

Cory Booker
CREDIT: Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is the latest 2020 presidential candidate to plan a trek to Los Angeles to raise money.

He will headline an event on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hills home of Bob Gersh, co-president of the Gersh Agency, and his wife Linda, a philanthropist. Tickets start at $500 per person, according to a copy of an invite, to a max of $2,700 per person, to attend a host reception.

The Senate is scheduled to be in recess next week, which in years past has meant a stream of candidates making stops in L.A. for fundraising. Also planning events, according to sources, are Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), both of whom have indicated they are considering joining the expanding field of candidates.

Julian Castro, the former secretary of health and human services under President Barack Obama, met with potential supporters at an L.A. event on Monday night, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those who dropped by, according to an attendee. Garcetti, who considered a presidential run, but ultimately decided against it, has not yet endorsed a candidate.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) raised money in L.A. on Feb. 2, at a pair of well-attended events. One was at the home of David Cooley, the founder and CEO of the West Hollywood eatery and nightspot the Abbey; the other was at the home of Jeff Shell, the chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

  • President Donald Trump during a campaign

    White House Correspondents Condemn Attack on BBC Cameraman at Trump Rally

    UPDATED WASHINGTON — The White House Correspondents Association is calling on President Trump to make it clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable, after a BBC cameraman was attacked at the rally in El Paso. Olivier Knox, the president of the WHCA, condemned the attack and said that they were “relieved that, [...]

  • Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, left, addresses

    Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, Launches Presidential Bid

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced that she is joining the 2020 presidential race, telling a crowd gathered in frigid and snowy weather in Minneapolis that she will “focus on getting things done.” “We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding,” Klobuchar told the crowd gathered at Boom Island [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi Gets Standing Ovation Clive

    Nancy Pelosi Gets Standing Ovation at Clive Davis' Grammy Party (VIDEO)

    Nancy Pelosi, one of the night’s many notable guests at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy celebration on Saturday, got a standing ovation from Hollywood elites as she was introduced by Davis at the start of the annual gala. “The first introduction tonight is of someone who has joined us many times before but somehow I know and [...]

  • National Enquirer - Jeff Bezos

    Jeff Bezos vs. National Enquirer: Did AMI Break Any Laws?

    The richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, publicly leveled accusations that the National Enquirer and its parent company engaged in a scheme to blackmail and extort him with a threat of publishing compromising photos. What happens next? A key question is whether American Media, the National Enquirer’s publisher, broke any laws over the course [...]

