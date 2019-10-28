×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brexit Deadline Is Extended – Again – to End of January

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of REX/Shutterstock

Like a continually delayed movie release, Brexit has been postponed again, with the deadline for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union pushed forward three months to Jan. 31, 2020.

The other 27 member states of the trading bloc assented to another delay because the British Parliament remains unable to agree on a withdrawal bill. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to pull the U.K. out of the E.U. by this Thursday, “do or die,” but he has failed to get his deal with the E.U. on Brexit terms passed by lawmakers. He is now arguing for a general election in early December to break the deadlock, but it is unclear whether opposition parties will support that call.

Johnson was bound by law to seek an extension, even though he himself is opposed to one, because Parliament said it would not countenance crashing out of the E.U. without a deal in place. Critics warn that a “no deal” Brexit would cause economic chaos and disaster, with goods unable to enter Britain from Continental Europe, causing shortages of food and medical supplies.

Donald Tusk, the E.U. Council president, announced the postponement Monday morning, tweeting that the European Union had agreed to a “flextension,” meaning that Britain could leave the club earlier than Jan. 31 if lawmakers approve a withdrawal bill before then.

More than three years have elapsed since the June 2016 referendum in which British voters opted to take their country out of the E.U. by a 52% to 48% vote. The British entertainment industry is overwhelmingly in favor of remaining in the E.U

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Brexit Deadline Is Extended - Again

    Brexit Deadline Is Extended - Again - to End of January

    Like a continually delayed movie release, Brexit has been postponed again, with the deadline for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union pushed forward three months to Jan. 31, 2020. The other 27 member states of the trading bloc assented to another delay because the British Parliament remains unable to agree on a withdrawal bill. [...]

  • YG 'Legendary Nights Tour' concert at

    Rapper YG Gives Texas Fan the Boot for Refusing to Say 'F--- Donald Trump'

    Attention, YG fans: At his shows, MAGA might as well stand for Make A Grand Adieu. It’s hardly a secret that YG is not a Donald Trump fan — “FDT,” which stands for just what you’d think it stands for, being one of his most famous songs. But he took it next-level at a concert [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks in the

    Networks Break Into Morning Programming for Trump's ISIS Announcement

    President Donald Trump made a rare Sunday morning address to the nation shortly after 9 a.m. ET to announce the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a two-hour US-led raid in Northern Syria. “He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. The major broadcast networks broke into regular [...]

  • Facebook News Tab

    Facebook Unveils News Tab to Combat Spread of Fake News, Appease Critics

    Facebook is taking its most dramatic step to date to combat the spread of fake news on the far-reaching platform by introducing a “News” tab on its U.S. user interface that will serve up stories from credible news organizations. Facebook has partnered with a number of established print, TV and digital outfits to provide stories [...]

  • Tom SteyerFourth 2020 Democratic Party Presidential

    Why Tom Steyer's Spending $100 Million to Run for President

    Tom Steyer, the billionaire former hedge fund manager, has become the Democratic Party’s answer to the Koch brothers in recent years. In 2016, he spent nearly $90 million — more than anyone else on either side of the aisle — on a grassroots effort backing Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. He is back, only this [...]

  • Summer Zervos, Mariann Wang. Summer Zervos

    'Apprentice' Contestant Summer Zervos Says Trump Calendar Entries Corroborate Assault Claim

    Summer Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who alleges that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in 2007, says that calendar entries and emails disclosed by the Trump Organization in the course of her litigation corroborate her claim. Zervos sued Trump in 2017, alleging that the president had defamed her by denying her allegation in the last [...]

  • TikTok screenshot

    Senators Call for TikTok Security Review Over China Espionage Fears

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) want U.S. intelligence officials to take a closer look at TikTok: In a letter to the acting director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, the two senators asked for a review of the security risks posed by TikTok’s ties to the Chinese government. “With over [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad