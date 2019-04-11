×
Disney’s Bob Iger, Alan Horn to Co-host Fundraiser for 2020 Senate Democrats

Ted Johnson

Bob Iger
Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Bob Iger is co-hosting and event next week with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and a series of Democrats seeking reelection in 2020, as the party hopes to win back the majority.

Also co-hosting the “cocktails and conversation” event are Alan Horn, the chairman of Walt Disney Studios, and his wife Cindy Horn, a longtime environmental activist.

According to an invite obtained by Variety, the April 17 event will feature Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, who is chairing the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, along with three incumbents up for reelection: Gary Peters of Michigan, Mark Warner of Virginia and Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

Tickets to the event are set at a maximum of $52,300 per person, and $104,600 per couple. The money will go to Senate Impact 2020, a joint fundraising committee that will split proceeds between the candidates and the DSCC.

In February, 2018, Iger and the Horns co-hosted an event for vulnerable Senate Democratic candidates seeking reelection in the midterms. They included Bill Nelson of Florida, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Jon Tester of Montana, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

Iger just oversaw the completion of Disney’s merger with most of the assets of 21st Century Fox, in a horizontal transaction that combined two of Hollywood’s legacy studios. Disney also is planning to debut its streaming service, Disney+, a rival to Netflix, and is expected to preview the platform at its Investor Day presentation on Thursday.

He had been mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential contender, but he extended his contract at Disney through 2021 at the time that the company announced the Fox merger. Shortly after the 2016 presidential election, Iger told Variety that he has been “intrigued” by politics for a long time, and that he had “considered running for certain offices, but not president of the United States. I never presumed that possibility existed.”

But when it comes to entering politics, Iger said that his wife, Willow Bay, was against it.

