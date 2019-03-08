×
Former Fox News Exec Bill Shine Resigns From Trump Administration

Ted Johnson

Bill Shine Fired Fox News
CREDIT: REUTERS/Newscom

Bill Shine has resigned as one of President Donald Trump’s top communications advisers, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Friday.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life,” he said in a statement. “To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

More to come.

