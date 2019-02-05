Beto O’Rourke: ‘I Have Been Thinking About Running for President’

Is Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rouke running for President? He’s definitely considering it, he told Oprah Winfrey.

“I have been thinking about running for President,” said the Democrat, who recently lost a race for a Texas seat in the U.S. Senate to Republican Ted Cruz, indicated. He made his remarks while taping an interview with Winfrey that is slated for broadcast on her “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” for the cable network OWN.

O’Rouke, whose Democratic support in Texas in the recent Senate race impressed many, has been scrutinized in recent months, with politicians and the media eager to find out if he plans to run for other public offices – including the White House.

He said his decision would really hinge on family, and ascertaining how his wife and children would be affected by a White House race.

“By God, when are you going to know the answer?” asked Winfrey.

O’Rourke said he hoped to come to a conclusion “really soon,” hopefully before the end of February.

More to come…