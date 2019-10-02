Bernie Sanders Hospitalized For Artery Blockage, Cancels Events

Senator Bernie Sanders was hospitalized Wednesday and treated for an artery blockage after suffering from chest pains, his campaign confirmed. The presidential hopeful is canceling forthcoming events and appearances until further notice.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders’ last outing was Tuesday night at the Las Vegas shooting memorial.

Sanders, 78, is the oldest candidate currently in the Democratic primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden is 76, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is 80. Donald Trump is the oldest elected president at 73 years old.

Warren was among those sending well wishes on social media to Sanders. “I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon,” she wrote on Twitter.

Biden also extended sympathies to the Sanders family, writing, “Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon.”

