Appeals Court Upholds Ruling in Favor of AT&T Merger With Time Warner

Ted Johnson

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court upheld AT&T’s merger with Time Warner, rejecting a Justice Department effort to reverse a lower court decision that cleared the way for the transaction.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate judges found the government’s claim, that the lower court “misunderstood and misapplied economic principles, “unconvincing.”

The ruling was not too much of a surprise. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon’s decision in favor of the companies, after a six-week antitrust trial, was definitive. Although the Justice Department argued that Leon used faulty reasoning in reaching his decision, a three-judge appellate panel did not seem swayed during oral arguments in December.

The government claimed the merger would give AT&T leverage over rival multichannel distributors, and could demand higher prices for Time Warner’s Turner networks that ultimately would drive up costs for consumers.

During the litigation, AT&T agreed to manage Turner as a separate business unit from AT&T Communications, which includes DirecTV and U-verse, until Feb. 28, or until an appeal or the conclusion of the case. It was not immediately clear whether the integration can now occur.

“The merger of these innovative companies has already yielded significant consumer benefits, and it will continue to do so for years to come,” David McAtee, AT&T’s general counsel, said in a statement.  “While we respect the important role that the U.S. Department of Justice plays in the merger review process, we trust that today’s unanimous decision from the D.C. Circuit will end this litigation.”

 

