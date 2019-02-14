×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Deputy FBI Director Says DOJ Discussed 25th Amendment Removal of Trump

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrew McCabe
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, tells “60 Minutes” that in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey, officials at the Justice Department discussed what it would take to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley interviewed McCabe for Sunday’s broadcast, and portions of the interview were aired Thursday on “CBS This Morning”.

“There were meeting at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment,” Pelley told “CBS This Morning.” “These were the eight days from Comey’s firing to the point that Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. And the highest levels of American law enforcement were trying to figure out what do with the president.”

McCabe also said that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire in his meetings with Trump.

McCabe served as acting director of the FBI in the aftermath of Comey’s firing, but tells “60 Minutes” that he ordered an obstruction of justice investigation and a counterintelligence probe of Trump’s ties to Russia.

Related

In the excerpts of the interview that were aired, McCabe said that in the aftermath of Comey’s firing, he was “was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion. That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

He said that after meeting with Trump after Comey was fired, he was “troubled” by the idea that the president might have won the election “with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage.”

The interview with “60 Minutes” was the first since McCabe was fired from the FBI last year. He has written a new book, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.” McCabe is only the latest government official to write such a tome, drawing attention from a high-profile TV interview. Comey himself wrote a book that was published in April and appeared on a special edition of ABC News’ “20/20.”

Trump responded quickly to McCabe’s Thursday interview. The president wrote on Twitter, “Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a “poor little Angel” when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of “insurance policy” in case I won.”

He added, “….Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign – he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March, 2018, just before he was about to take retirement. Sessions cited what he said were misleading statements about the unauthorized disclosure of information to the news media. At the time, McCabe said that his firing was politically motivated and that he and his family had been targets of “an unrelenting assault on our reputation and my service to this country.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Politics

  • Andrew McCabe

    Former Deputy FBI Director Says DOJ Discussed 25th Amendment Removal of Trump

    WASHINGTON — Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, tells “60 Minutes” that in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey, officials at the Justice Department discussed what it would take to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley interviewed McCabe for Sunday’s [...]

  • John Legere Marcelo Claure

    Lawmakers Grill T-Mobile, Sprint Execs on Merger Plans

    WASHINGTON — Top executives from T-Mobile and Sprint told lawmakers that their merger would create a next-generation wireless network that would also be a serious rival to cable companies in offering in-home broadband service. But they faced some skepticism from lawmakers that their promises would be fulfilled. T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

  • Cory Booker

    Cory Booker Coming to L.A. to Fundraise for 2020 Campaign

    Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is the latest 2020 presidential candidate to plan a trek to Los Angeles to raise money. He will headline an event on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hills home of Bob Gersh, co-president of the Gersh Agency, and his wife Linda, a philanthropist. Tickets start at $500 per person, according to [...]

  • President Donald Trump during a campaign

    White House Correspondents Condemn Attack on BBC Cameraman at Trump Rally

    UPDATED WASHINGTON — The White House Correspondents Association is calling on President Trump to make it clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable, after a BBC cameraman was attacked at the rally in El Paso. Olivier Knox, the president of the WHCA, condemned the attack and said that they were “relieved that, [...]

  • Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, left, addresses

    Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, Launches Presidential Bid

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced that she is joining the 2020 presidential race, telling a crowd gathered in frigid and snowy weather in Minneapolis that she will “focus on getting things done.” “We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding,” Klobuchar told the crowd gathered at Boom Island [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad