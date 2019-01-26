×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alyssa Milano On Running For Political Office: ‘It’s Something That I Think About’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alyssa Milano
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for SheMedia

Alyssa Milano is an actress, activist, producer, and former singer, and the “Charmed” star might add politician to her plate.

When asked about a possible bid for political office at the BlogHer Health Conference In Los Angeles on Friday , she said, “It’s something that I think about.”

“It’s not much different than what I’m doing now,” said Milano, who has played an important role in bringing the #MeToo movement to Hollywood. “I’d really love the staff. I’m doing this by myself now. I want that person where I’m like, ‘Can you talk to me about immigration in a way that I don’t have to go through so much research?’

“I would love it in that respect, but I don’t even know what trajectory looks like. Do I start on a state, local level? If anybody has any ideas, tweet me,” Milano continued. “2028? Maybe. It’s something that I think about, for sure.”

Milano also sounded off on issues related to #MeToo, white privilege, and what to do about men who have sexually harassed or abused people but continue to find work. Just yesterday, Variety reported that “X-Men” director Bryan Singer, despite facing new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, remains attached to direct Millennium Film’s upcoming “Red Sonja” movie.

Related

Milano acknowledged that it “might be an unpopular thing to say,” but that fighting for women’s rights includes “figuring out what the next step is for men that have been accused of sexual misconduct and abuse.”

“Those men aren’t just going to go away. Other companies are going to hire them, so what are we going to do to make sure that those companies actually have some protocol in place so that the women that also work in those other companies feel safe?” she remarked. “Let’s focus on that. What’s the policy for men who have been accused of things that come back to a different job? I mean, we can’t put them all on an island, and say, ‘Yeah, they’ll be fine.'”

In response to a question about disagreement within Time’s Up or #MeToo, Milano said that “there’s no perfect movement.”

“I always say ‘sh—’s going to get broken.’ There’s no perfect ideal movement, there’s no perfect ideal political party, so really for me it’s always been about what do I believe in, and how do I stick to that,” she said. “We get so caught up in this tribal mentality that we all have to believe the same thing and say the same thing. It’s OK to want the same thing but to go about it in a different way.”

She also said she’s unafraid of criticism of women’s movements, and that it can actually be productive.

“I get that question about #MeToo all the time: ‘What do you think about the backlash of the #MeToo movement?” Milano said. “I’m always like, “bring it.” Because that’s where we talk about it. That’s where we keep the conversation going.”

When SHE Media CEO and moderator Samantha Skey asked Milano about pushback against #MeToo and Time’s Up for being too elite and white, Milano acknowledged the responsibility for activists to fight for marginalized and disenfranchised women.

Samantha Skey and Alyssa Milano
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for SheMedia

“As white women, if we’re not fighting for every woman, we’re not going to get this done,” she responded. “It really comes down to those of us with privilege and those of us with white privilege to take care of other people that don’t have a voice.”

When it comes to achieving equity across industries, Milano said people need to do just one simple thing.

“So easy, this is not hard! You have to hire more women, you’ll have to promote more women into positions of power,” she said. “You have to give more women opportunity, you have to mentor more women. Equal pay will come when everything else is lifted.”

Milano made an additional announcement that she is writing a children’s series of four books called “Hope,” about a 7-year-old girl who’s an activist. It will be released through Scholastic around November this year, Milano added.

“We’re not a pushing a political ideology,” Milano emphasized. “Just more how important it is to be kind and good and stand up for other people.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Politics

  • Alyssa Milano

    Alyssa Milano On Running For Political Office: 'It’s Something That I Think About'

    Alyssa Milano is an actress, activist, producer, and former singer, and the “Charmed” star might add politician to her plate. When asked about a possible bid for political office at the BlogHer Health Conference In Los Angeles on Friday , she said, “It’s something that I think about.” “It’s not much different than what I’m [...]

  • Newseum

    Newseum to Close D.C. Location After Sale to Johns Hopkins University

    WASHINGTON — The Newseum, a museum dedicated to journalism and the First Amendment, and located in a prime piece of real estate along Pennsylvania Avenue, will close at the end of 2019. The Freedom Forum, the creator and primary funder of the museum, announced the closure as part of the building’s sale to Johns Hopkins [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Signs Bill to End Shutdown, Backing Off Border Wall Demand for Now

    UPDATED 6:40 p.m. Friday: WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a bill to temporarily reopen the government, bringing to an end the 35-day government shutdown, the longest on record. The agreement, reached on Friday between the White House and congressional leaders, would temporarily reopen the government by providing full funding through Feb. 15. Although [...]

  • Joe Biden

    Hollywood Sizes Up Field of 2020 Presidential Aspirants

    Democrats who enter the 2020 presidential race seeking to line up Hollywood donors may not be getting full endorsements anytime soon. Many of the early candidates figure to be untested. But even those who have earned their battle scars on the national stage will need to convince backers of one overriding attribute: that they can [...]

  • Roger Stone arrested

    Roger Stone, Longtime Trump Associate, Arrested After Mueller Indictment

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, the longtime associate and confidant to Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday in the latest indictment brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Stone is accused of misleading the House Intelligence Committee about his attempts to communicate with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. WikiLeaks released a trove of hacked emails from [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Senate Rejects Trump, Democratic Proposals to End Shutdown

    WASHINGTON — The Senate voted down two proposals — one offered by President Donald Trump and the other by Democrats — to end the shutdown on Senate on Thursday. It’s now likely that the impasse, which has led to 800,000 government workers furloughed or working without pay, will extend at least through the weekend. Senate [...]

  • Michael Cohen appears at his sentencing

    Michael Cohen Subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to CNN and other news outlets. The report comes a day after Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said that Cohen wanted to indefinitely postpone his voluntary public testimony before the House Oversight Committee and private testimony before the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad