Alan Cumming, Jane Lynch Among Co-Hosts for Pete Buttigieg Event in Manhattan

Pete Buttigieg continues to line up celebrity figures for fundraising events, one of the latest being a group of New York media and entertainment personalities for a May 13 reception.

According to an invite, the event will be hosted by a group that includes Alan Cumming, Andy Cohen, Jane Lynch, Billy Porter, Michael Stipe, Ilana Glazer, Dave Karger, Alex Lasky, Derek Anderson, Paul Antoine Zaher Saleh and Brian Tram. Tickets to the event start at $250 per person, with those who contribute the $2,800 max listed as co-hosts.

That same evening, Buttigieg will headline another reception in New York hosted by Robert Isen, a top executive at Tory Burch Inc. and Burch’s half brother, along with his wife Patricia; as well as Front Row Partners’ Glen Senk and his husband Keith Johnson, star of the reality series “Man Shops Globe.” Tickets are $2,800 per person.

Buttigieg is planning a visit to Los Angeles on May 9, with four events on his schedule including a reception at the home of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, with Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker as co-hosts.

The South Bend, Ind., mayor will be on a fundraising blitz in May.

According to an email sent out to members of Buttigieg’s “investors circle,” he has nearly two dozen events lined up during the month, with fundraisers also in the Bay Area, Boston, Dallas, Houston, San Diego, Chicago and Washington. That will continue in June, as he is planning a return visit to L.A. on June 19, at the home of Ryan Murphy and David Miller. The event includes a list of high-profile LGBT figures in Hollywood, including Matt Bomer and Simon Halls and Billy Eichner.