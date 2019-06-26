Adam Scott Calls Out Mitch McConnell’s Social Media Team for Using His Image on Twitter

Adam Scott took to social media on Wednesday to tell Mitch McConnell’s reps not to use his image after the politician’s social media team tweeted a “Parks and Recreation” gif featuring Scott.

“Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning [and] humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam,” the actor tweeted to the Senate Majority Leader’s official campaign account.

The team used Scott’s image, which shows his “Parks and Rec” character sassily winking at the camera, to demonstrate approval of an article stating that Trump would move to fill a Supreme Court vacancy if one were to arise before the 2020 election. The tease was clearly aimed at those who would view McConnell’s presumed endorsement as hypocritical, as McConnell was key in blocking Senate confirmation of Obama’s late-term Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

It’s not the first time a “Parks and Rec” gif has been used to the chagrin of those involved with the show.

Last year, “Parks and Rec” creator Mike Schur took to Twitter in a similar way, criticizing the NRA Twitter account for using a gif of Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope to thank radio host Dana Loesch for her vocal support of the gun rights organization. The producer urged the gun lobby to remove the tweet, writing that he “would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

He added: “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f–k off?’

Nick Offerman, who played Nick Swanson on the NBC series, also tweeted back at the NRA in support of Schur: “Leslie Knope represents the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda…Take it down and please eat s–t.”