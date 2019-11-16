×
Adam Schiff Slams ‘That Charlatan in the White House’

Gene Maddaus

Adam Schiff
CREDIT: Matt Rourke/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Schiff was greeted as a hero at the state party convention in Long Beach on Saturday morning, as he urged California Democrats to help defeat “that charlatan in the White House.”

Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, appeared at the convention after leading the opening week of impeachment hearings against President Trump. He was introduced by Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat from Long Beach, who called Schiff “our protector.”

The crowd of Democratic delegates and activists gave Schiff a standing ovation that lasted about one minute and 20 seconds.

“I feel like I should just stop there,” Schiff said.

Schiff then addressed the impeachment hearings, saying “our democracy is at risk.”

“The most grave threat to the life and health of our democracy comes from within — from a president without ethical compass, without understanding of or devotion to our Constitution,” Schiff said. “There is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes that he is above the law.”

Schiff thanked the crowd for its work in electing Democrats in 2018, and urged activists to help “send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from.”

Eight of the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates will participate at a Univision forum later in the day. A few of the other presidential candidates addressed the convention on Saturday morning, including former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who joined the race only on Thursday.

“I’m not talking about a moderate agenda,” Patrick said. “I’m talking about being woke while leaving room for the still waking.”

Patrick received a polite, if less than enthusiastic, reception from the activist audience.

