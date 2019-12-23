×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Saudi Arabia Sentences Five People to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jamal Khashoggi

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Dissident journalist Khashoggi was savagely killed by Saudi government agents last year in the country’s consulate in Istanbul. The assassination drew widespread condemnation from around the world, and sparked several Hollywood players to review – and, in some cases, sever – their ties with Saudi Arabia and its de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has opened up the conservative Muslim country’s entertainment industry.

A U.N. report said that the prince bore ultimate responsibility for the killing and that he should be investigated. He has denied any involvement. The Saudi Arabian government itself has blamed rogue elements within its security forces.

Eleven people were prosecuted in a closed-door trial that human rights organizations say was opaque and below international judicial standards.

Khashoggi, 59, an outspoken critic of the Saudi crown prince and his rule of the oil-rich kingdom, was murdered in October 2018 after going inside the consulate in Istanbul to file some paperwork regarding his upcoming marriage. Evidence compiled by Turkish investigators indicated that he was killed and his body dismembered by Saudi agents who had arrived in Turkey days before.

Popular on Variety

The Saudi government initially denied that Khashoggi was killed in its consulate. But in the face of mounting evidence not just of the murder but of official Saudi involvement, it changed tack and blamed the assassination on rogue security agents.

The brutal and targeted killing of a journalist sparked outrage around the world. In Hollywood, WME Endeavor turned back a planned $400 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The Saudi Research and Marketing Fund remains an investor in Penske Media Corporation, the parent company of Variety.

The crown prince, who basically controls all the levers of state in Saudi Arabia, has denied ordering Khashoggi’s murder. But in a televised interview two months ago, he said that he bore “full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.”

More Politics

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Saudi Arabia Sentences Five People to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Dissident journalist Khashoggi was savagely killed by Saudi government agents last year in the country’s consulate in Istanbul. The assassination drew widespread condemnation from around the world, and sparked [...]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Bans Massive Network of Fake Accounts That Were Spreading Pro-Trump Propaganda

    Facebook said it shut down a large network of fake accounts spreading memes and propaganda about U.S. politics that promoted Donald Trump and attacked his rivals. In an unusual twist, some of the bogus Facebook accounts as part of the “coordinated inauthentic activity” ring used profile photos generated by artificial intelligence to create the appearance [...]

  • Boris JohnsonConservative Party rally on eve

    British Parliament Gives Preliminary Approval to E.U. Withdrawal Plan

    Britain will formally exit the European Union on Jan. 31 under a withdrawal plan given preliminary approval by Parliament on Friday. Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 358 to 234 to push forward the Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Although previous withdrawal bills had faltered, its passage this time was made [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    Democratic Debate: Buttigieg and Warren Battle Over Fundraising

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg got into a heated battle over high-dollar fundraising in Thursday night’s debate, with Warren slamming the mayor for holding a fundraiser in a Napa Valley wine cave. Buttigieg countered by accusing Warren of hypocrisy, describing himself as the least wealthy person on the stage and blasting Warren for [...]

  • Democratic Debate

    How to Watch the Sixth Democratic Debate

    We’ve got impeachment on the brain and the remaining Democratic presidential candidates probably do too. The top seven qualifying candidates will take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and there are plenty of ways to follow along. The debate — co-hosted by Politico — will be broadcast by PBS. In [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks before signing

    Trump's Impeachment Generates Muted Celebration From Hollywood

    The House historically voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday night, and Hollywood was quick to express their vindication, though not many were overt in their celebration. “Impeached,” was enough for Bette Midler, who has been vocal enough in her criticism of Trump that he’s lashed out at her personally. Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) [...]

  • Donald Trump

    House Votes to Impeach Donald Trump

    The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The vote on the first article was 230-197, with all but two Democrats voting in favor, and all Republicans opposed. The House approved the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad