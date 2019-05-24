×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Narendra Modi Wins New Mandate in Indian Election and Divides the Film Industry

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays the victory symbol upon arrival at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, . Modi's Hindu nationalist party claimed it won reelection with a commanding lead in Thursday's vote count, while the head of the main opposition party conceded a personal defeat that signaled the end of an era for modern India's main political dynastyElections, New Delhi, India - 23 May 2019
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

India has returned the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance coalition to power for a second term, with a huge mandate. In doing so, it polarized the film industry.

The NDA won 351 seats out of a total of 542. The biggest democratic exercise in the world, more than 600 million Indians voted across six weeks. Results were announced Thursday. Coalition leader Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats, improving its 2014 tally of 267. The Indian National Congress marginally increased its tally but will have to again sit in opposition for the next five years.

Modi tweeted: “Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!”

Meanwhile, the release of Omung Kumar’s biopic “PM Narendra Modi” that was stalled by the Election Commission of India until the election process was completed will now happen Friday. Series “Modi: Journey of a Common Man”, taken off air by the Commission during the elections, will resume streaming on the Eros Now platform.

Related

Several film industry support measures by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including a rebate scheme for films shot in India and international co-productions, are now expected to be announced in the weeks to come. The measures were predicated upon Modi’s return to power.

The elections further emphasized the divide between the independent and the mainstream sectors of the film industry. Over a 100 independent filmmakers including Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (“Sexy Durga”), Anand Patwardhan (“Reason”) and Gurvinder Singh (“The Fourth Direction”) issued a statement urging people not to vote for the BJP, accusing the party of spreading ‘hate campaigns’ and banning or censoring cinema and books. On the other hand, the cream of A-list Bollywood talent, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Kapoor, flew to New Delhi and took selfies with Modi.

The biggest upset of the election was former actress and former BJP Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and current Minister for Textiles, Smriti Irani, defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his bastion Amethi, a seat he won in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Gandhi won from another constituency, Wayanad, by a record margin of more than 400,000 votes. Modi retained his Varanasi seat with an increased majority.

A galaxy of film stars contested the elections across the country and faced contrasting fortunes. Locket Chatterjee, Kirron Kher, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol won seats for the BJP. Shatrughan Sinha quit the BJP and joined the Congress, but could not retain his Patna Sahib seat.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Politics

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays

    Narendra Modi Wins New Mandate in Indian Election and Divides the Film Industry

    India has returned the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance coalition to power for a second term, with a huge mandate. In doing so, it polarized the film industry. The NDA won 351 seats out of a total of 542. The biggest democratic exercise in the world, more than 600 million Indians voted across six weeks. [...]

  • tammy brook

    FYI Brand Group Launches Social Impact Division

    FYI Brand Group, the music and fashion brand marketing and public relations firm founded by Tammy Brook, is launching a social impact division dedicated to campaigns centered around creating a call to action for social good. Organizations that have signed on to work with FYI include the American Cancer Society and Black Lives Matter; the [...]

  • Lauren Ash44th Annual Gracie Awards, Show,

    Politics and New Abortion Ban Laws Dominate 2019 Gracie Awards

    Female empowerment was in the air Tuesday night as showrunners, writers and performers gathered at the 44th annual Gracie Awards to celebrate women breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings within the entertainment industry. Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette, Rachel Maddow and Connie Britton were among the honorees at the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly [...]

  • Jeff Daniels MSNBC

    Jeff Daniels Says 'It's the End of Democracy' if Trump Gets Re-Elected

    Jeff Daniels took a swipe at President Donald Trump and the GOP during an appearance on MSNBC on Monday. Daniels spoke with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC about his role as Atticus Finch in the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a story about racial politics and discrimination in 1930s Alabama, and spent the segment [...]

  • James Marsden attends the 2019 MOCA

    New Abortion Ban Laws Take Center Stage at MOCA Gala

    Forty years ago in Los Angeles, the decision to invest millions in a museum dedicated exclusively to contemporary art — not to mention its formerly desolate downtown location, where the vibe was more apocalyptic than artsy — was a risky proposition. But now that the city’s cultural heart has shifted south of Hollywood, it seems [...]

  • Spectators watch the 2019 Eurovision Song

    U.S. Music Industry Delegation Convenes in Tel Aviv for Eurovision

    This past weekend, squeezed between a string of Eurovision Song Contest parties, Tel Aviv’s posh Norman hotel played host to an intimate, invite-only dinner of music industry delegates from the United States. The rooftop-set event was designed as a highlight on the itinerary of the Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) weeklong trip to Israel. CCFP, [...]

  • Robert De Niro Calls for Impeachment,

    Robert De Niro Calls for Impeachment, Imprisonment for Trump, Says Maybe Al Pacino Should Lead Instead

    Robert De Niro honored Al Pacino, his longtime friend and four-time collaborator (with Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “The Irishman” marking their latest pairing), at the American Icon Awards, and then called for a different type of tribute for President Donald Trump — “impeachment and imprisonment.” “You didn’t think you were going to completely get away without [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad