Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un Begin Second Summit Meeting

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Kim Jong Un motorcade. The motorcade transporting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes it way down a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, . Kim is in town for a summit with President Donald Trump. Trump and Kim first met last June in Singapore. But that face-to-face hasn't resulted in any solid plan for ridding the North of nuclear weaponsTrump Kim Summit, Hanoi, Vietnam - 26 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

U.S. President Donald Trump began meeting Wednesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in their second summit together in less than a year. Held in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi, the meeting is intended to bring about North Korea’s de-nuclearization, and possibly provide a formal end to the Korean War.

The two men previously met last June in Singapore. That historic summit ended with some backslapping and fine words, but little solid progress has been made since.

If a deal is reached, it would give Trump a rare foreign-policy victory at a time when his presidency is increasingly embattled at home. On Tuesday, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to block Trump’s declaration of a national emergency that would allow the building of a border wall with Mexico. And on Wednesday, his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is scheduled to testify before Congress in an extraordinary, and potentially explosive, public hearing.

Cohen is expected to tell the House Oversight Committee and Reform that Trump is a “racist,” a “con man” and a “cheat,” according to news organizations that have seen copies of his prepared remarks. Cohen is also expected to point to weaknesses in Trump’s past explanations about his medical deferment from military service, and the irony that Trump is now in Vietnam, having avoided active service there.

Related

Both Trump and Kim arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday local time, Kim having taken the long overland route by train through China. The two men are due to meet Wednesday evening at 18.40 local time (6.40 am EST) and then head in to a “social dinner,” before starting a fuller day of discussions on Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Trump took to Twitter between to talk up the importance of the summit meeting.

“Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuculearize. The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un. We will know fairly soon – Very Interesting!,” he wrote on Twitter.

