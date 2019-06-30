Donald Trump Meets Kim Jong-un in North Korea

SEOUL — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday took the historic step – literally – of crossing border between the two Koreas to shake hands with Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone.

The unscheduled encounter took place following the Twitter suggestion just a day earlier by President Trump of such a meeting. But it was always uncertain whether Kim would travel to the demarcation line.

Officials had suggested that the two men would shake hands at the border line. But the meeting went further than that.

Trump took a few dozen paces into the North and spent barely a couple of minutes in enemy territory – the two Koreas are still technically at war — before walking Kim across the border into the South. There they met South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and held what appeared to be an impromptu press conference.

“It was a great honor to cross the border,” said Trump. In an aside, Trump later appeared to suggest that Kim might be invited to the White House.

The Trump-Kim photo opportunity followed a first summit conference between the two men in Singapore last year. A second summit in February this year in Hanoi, Vietnam, was intended to discuss the details of North Korean demilitarization. The Hanoi meeting ended early, with a flurry of acrimonious words, and no deal.

The two leaders demonstrated a high degree of personal chemistry. But the two countries remain miles apart over the complex nuclear issues, economic sanctions, and how to execute any resolution.