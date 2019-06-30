×

Donald Trump Meets Kim Jong-un in North Korea

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald J. Trump (L) with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross the Military Demarcation Line into the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, 30 June 2019. The US leader arrived in South Korean on 29 June for a two-day visit that will include a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a trip to the Demilitarized Zone.US President Donald Trump visits South Korea, Panmunjom - 30 Jun 2019
CREDIT: YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SEOUL — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday took the historic step – literally – of crossing border between the two Koreas to shake hands with Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone.

The unscheduled encounter took place following the Twitter suggestion just a day earlier by President Trump of such a meeting. But it was always uncertain whether Kim would travel to the demarcation line.

Officials had suggested that the two men would shake hands at the border line. But the meeting went further than that.

Trump took a few dozen paces into the North and spent barely a couple of minutes in enemy territory – the two Koreas are still technically at war — before walking Kim across the border into the South. There they met South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and held what appeared to be an impromptu press conference.

“It was a great honor to cross the border,” said Trump. In an aside, Trump later appeared to suggest that Kim might be invited to the White House.

The Trump-Kim photo opportunity followed a first summit conference between the two men in Singapore last year. A second summit in February this year in Hanoi, Vietnam, was intended to discuss the details of North Korean demilitarization. The Hanoi meeting ended early, with a flurry of acrimonious words, and no deal.

The two leaders demonstrated a high degree of personal chemistry. But the two countries remain miles apart over the complex nuclear issues, economic sanctions, and how to execute any resolution.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Politics

  • US President Donald J. Trump (L)

    Donald Trump Meets Kim Jong-un in North Korea

    SEOUL — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday took the historic step – literally – of crossing border between the two Koreas to shake hands with Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone. The unscheduled encounter took place following the Twitter suggestion just a day earlier by President Trump of such a meeting. But it was [...]

  • Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo Read

    Watch Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo Read Portions of the Mueller Report

    If, like most people, you haven’t gotten around to reading the entirety of the Mueller report, stars like Mark Ruffalo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, and Annette Bening have made it easier to understand the Russia investigation by recording a video of themselves reading aloud the report’s most pertinent passages. The exclusive video obtained by Variety [...]

  • Meghan Trainor performs live on stage

    Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor: Why Pride Concerts Book Straight Headliners

    A funny thing happened back in February when Ariana Grande was announced as the headliner for Manchester Pride: backlash from the LGBTQ community. The reaction came as a surprise to the event’s organizers, as well as to Grande herself, who has vocally supported her loud-and-proud brother Frankie Grande and has recorded with out singer Troye [...]

  • Elton John Vladimir Putin

    Elton John Responds to Vladimir Putin's Comments on LGBTQ Rights After 'Rocketman' Censorship

    Elton John released a statement responding to Vladimir Putin’s interview the Financial Times, accusing the Russian president of “hypocrisy” when it comes to LGBTQ rights. “Dear President Putin, I was deeply upset when I read your recent interview in the Financial Times. I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and [...]

  • LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS --

    Kate McKinnon Debuts Marianne Williamson Impression on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

    Kate McKinnon, a consummate political impersonator, took Marianne Williamson as her latest subject on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” following Thursday night’s Democratic debate. “Gosh, I wish there was an ‘SNL’ show this week,” said McKinnon, of the missed opportunity to skewer the debates on the sketch show. Meyers pointed out that time might be [...]

  • Dems Debate: Joe Biden Takes Arrows

    Dems Debate: Joe Biden Takes Arrows From All Sides

    Sen. Kamala Harris took aim at frontrunner Joe Biden over his opposition to school busing in the 1970s and his favorable statements about segregationist senators during Thursday night’s Democratic debate. In a heated exchange, Harris said it was hurtful to hear the former vice president talk fondly about his relationships with Sens. James Eastland and [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate former vice president

    Kamala Harris Confronts Joe Biden About Segregation During Democratic Debate (Watch)

    Kamala Harris called out former vice president Joe Biden’s history with segregation during Thursday’s democratic debate. “It’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad