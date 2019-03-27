×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Former Internet Regulator Lu Wei is Jailed for 14 Years

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A pair of handcuffs
CREDIT: Markus Redmann/imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

A court in Ningbo, Eastern China, on Tuesday sentenced Lu Wei, previously head of China’s Internet regulator, to 14 years in jail. He was found guilty of corruption charges.

According to state news agency Xinhua, Lu was former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. “Lu was found to have taken advantage of his positions to help certain organizations and personnel with Internet management, running enterprises, personal promotions and job transfers between 2002 and 2017,” Xinhua reported.

He was handed a fine of $445,000 (RMB3 million) and ordered to repay the proceeds plus interest on his illegal gains. The court said he had taken or solicited $4.75 million (RMB32 million) in bribes.

Lu was placed under investigation in November 2017, and charged in July last year. At the time of his expulsion from the Communist Party in Feb. 2018, he was accused of “tyrannical” and “arbitrary” rule and of trading power for sexual favors.

Lu is one of the highest profile officials to be brought to justice in China’s ongoing anti-corruption drive. As head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, from April 2013 to June 2016, he was responsible for enforcing China’s Internet sovereignty policy and for managing relations with overseas tech giants such as Apple and Facebook.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More Politics

  • A pair of handcuffs

    China’s Former Internet Regulator Lu Wei is Jailed for 14 Years

    A court in Ningbo, Eastern China, on Tuesday sentenced Lu Wei, previously head of China’s Internet regulator, to 14 years in jail. He was found guilty of corruption charges. According to state news agency Xinhua, Lu was former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. “Lu was [...]

  • Jon Voight Mike Huckabee

    Trump Taps Jon Voight, Mike Huckabee for Kennedy Center Board

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intends to appoint actor Jon Voight, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and Broadway producer Daryl Roth to the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The list of new appointees also includes American Financial Group co-CEO Carl Lindner III, TCW Group chairman Marc I. [...]

  • Cory Booker

    Cory Booker to Speak at Human Rights Campaign's L.A. Gala

    WASHINGTON — Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), in the midst of his presidential bid, will speak at the Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles dinner on Saturday. Among those being honored at the event will be Christina Aguilera and Yeardley Smith (the voice of Lisa Simpson on “The Simpsons”), while artists Betty Who and Shea Diamond will [...]

  • Rahm Emanuel

    Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Calls Jussie Smollett Deal a 'Whitewash of Justice'

    Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel blasted the decision by Cook County prosecutors to drop charges Tuesday against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Flanked by Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Kevin Graham, the president of the Chicago police union, the mayor said the decision sends a message that high-profile people will not be held accountable for their [...]

  • The Federal Trade Commission building in

    FTC to Examine Privacy Practices of Major Internet Providers

    WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission said it is launching an examination of the privacy practices of major internet providers including AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast to study how they use consumer information. Capitol Hill lawmakers have been giving added scrutiny to the tech industry’s use of consumer data for more than a year, but much [...]

  • mueller report read online public

    How Did the Mueller Report Show Up on Amazon When It Hasn't Been Made Public?

    Days after special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, two new listings on Amazon have added fire to the debate over whether or not the full report should be made public — and if so, when it will be released. Though Mueller himself has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad