×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chinese TV Drops English Soccer Match Over Player’s Political Comments

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Shutterstock (10485435l)Arsenal's midfielder Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt, at The Emirates Stadium, London England. on November 28 2019Arsenal v Eintracht Frankfurt , UEFA Europa League, Group F, Football, Emirates Stadium, London, UK - 28 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Mitchell Gunn/Shutterstock

State broadcaster China Central Television on Sunday dropped its planned live coverage of a soccer match between English teams Arsenal and Manchester City due to the political comments made by one of Arsenal’s players.

Mesut Ozil, a German midfield player of Turkish origin, used social media to criticize China’s practises in Xinjiang province, which has a majority Muslim population of Uighur-Turkic origin. International human rights groups and investigative Western media have strongly criticized China for use of detention camps to hold over one million Uighurs. China has denied that these are prison camps, describing them instead as vocational training establishments and part of its efforts to fight separatism and terrorism.

Using Instagram and Twitter, Ozil called the detained Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution.” He also criticized the Chinese government, and the governments of Muslim nations who have done little to address the issue.

Arsenal, a club based in North London, quickly attempted to distance itself from the often controversial player’s comments, and to minimize damage to its reputation in China. It used Chinese social media platform Weibo, on which it has 5 million followers, to say: “The content published is all Ozil’s personal opinion. Arsenal, as a football club, has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics.”

Popular on Variety

That tactic was quickly shown to have failed. The Chinese state-owned tabloid newspaper The Global Times said that Ozil’s comments were “false,” “unacceptable” and had “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people”.

On Sunday, CCTV dropped its coverage of the match, replacing it instead with a pre-recorded game between English teams Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The incident is reminiscent of the major spat in October between China and the U.S. National Basketball Association. Daryl Morey, an executive at the Houston Rockets team, used social media to voice support for the pro-democracy protesters that are currently stoking Chinese government fury in Hong Kong. Although he quickly deleted the post, China used a mixture of media and corporate levers to retaliate against the league.

The Chinese government has been embarrassed by exposure of its activities in Xinjiang, which many commentators liken to the security measures and ethnic dilution policies previously exercised in Tibet. In the past few weeks several of China’s overseas ambassadors have mounted vigorous defence of the system of camps while also asserting that other countries should not interfere in its domestic affairs.

Last week, the government reported that the people attending the Xinjiang camps had all “graduated” but it failed to say whether they were free leave.

In the past few days, the Associated Press news agency has reported that “the Xinjiang regional government is deleting data, destroying documents (and) tightening controls on information,” following the leak of large quantities of documents, including speeches by Chinese President Xi Jinping, that appeared to show the political reasons for the building of the camps and describe the strict lines on which they should be run. These were published by the New York Times and other media working with The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

More Politics

  • Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Chinese TV Drops English Soccer Match Over Player's Political Comments

    State broadcaster China Central Television on Sunday dropped its planned live coverage of a soccer match between English teams Arsenal and Manchester City due to the political comments made by one of Arsenal’s players. Mesut Ozil, a German midfield player of Turkish origin, used social media to criticize China’s practises in Xinjiang province, which has [...]

  • Cenk Uygur

    Bernie Sanders Retracts Endorsement of Young Turks Founder Cenk Uygur After Backlash

    Bernie Sanders pulled his support for Cenk Uygur’s congressional bid, with the Vermont independent in part acknowledging that Sanders’ supporters were “frustrated” about the endorsement. Sanders, who’s running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, cited Uygur’s announcement Friday that he would not be accepting any endorsements. In a statement, Sanders alluded to sexist and other [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg

    Here's Who's Raising Money in Hollywood for Pete Buttigieg

    The Pete Buttigieg campaign released its top bundlers on Friday evening, as it continues to open up its fundraising process to media scrutiny. Buttigieg released the names of 157 members of his “investors circle,” each of whom has raised at least $25,000 for his campaign. Buttigieg is now the most prolific fundraiser in Hollywood, with [...]

  • Ivanka Trump

    Ivanka Trump Reportedly Set to Speak at CES 2020

    Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and an adviser to the president, is scheduled to appear on a panel at CES 2020 in January, according to a published report. Ivanka Trump will appear on a panel set for Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas confab with Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    House Judiciary Committee Votes to Impeach President Trump

    The House Judiciary Committee voted to adopt two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Friday morning, sending the matter to the full House for a vote next week. The articles accuse Trump of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election and of obstructing the impeachment inquiry. Both articles [...]

  • Boris JohnsonConservative Party rally on eve

    Boris Johnson Returns as Prime Minister After Election, Pledges to Deliver Brexit

    UPDATED: The third general election in Britain in four years has returned former London mayor Boris Johnson as prime minister and given his Conservative Party a commanding majority in Parliament. Johnson campaigned on a promise to finally pull the U.K. out of the European Union after three-and-a-half years of political infighting since Britons voted to [...]

  • Boris Epshteyn

    Sinclair Drops Political Commentary Segments From Boris Epshteyn, Ameshia Cross

    Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided to scrap the political commentary segments that have aired across its vast station group since 2017. Boris Epshteyn, former Trump campaign official turned chief political analyst for Sinclair, has been delivering commentary segments that were mandated to run adjacent to local newscasts on all Sinclair stations since the spring of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad