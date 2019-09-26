×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rae Sremmurd, Bazzi, Alesso to Headline X Games Aspen 2020

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aspen, CO - January 27, 2019 - Buttermilk Mountain: Kygo performing at X Games Aspen 2019(Photo by Galen Oakes / ESPN Images)
CREDIT: Galen Oakes / ESPN Images

Today X Games has announced the musical lineup for X Games Aspen 2020, the sports, music and festival taking place at Buttermilk Mountain in Colorado, January 23-26. The 2020 event teams up some of the world’s best athletes alongside urban and electronic musical talent: hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, R&B singer Bazzi and electronic artists Alesso and Illenium.

While admission to the action sports competitions and festival village are free to the public, tickets to X Games musical performances start at $25. Fans wanting to experience all four days of action sports and music, an all-music GA ticket is available for $120.

X Games also offers several premium options for fans looking for added amenities, an up-close experience, heated viewing and more.

For the premium action sports viewing experience – the XIP Pass – grants access to the XIP tower at the base of the SuperPipe. The XIP tower offer guests complimentary gourmet food, beer and wine and the best views of the competitions at X Games Aspen. XIP pass holders will also be treated to athlete meet and greets, a private tour of the SuperPipe and a limited-edition piece of merchandise. The four-day XIP pass will also include Diamond Club music access, while daily XIP passes will grant GA access to the day’s concerts. The first 50 people to purchase four-day XIP and four-show Diamond Club passes will receive a limited-edition X Games Aspen stainless steel thermos.

The X Games Aspen 2020 music lineup (by-day) is as follows:

Friday, January 24

Rae Sremmurd

Saturday, January 25

Illenium

Alesso

Sunday, January 26

Bazzi

More Biz

  • Ari Emanuel 48th Anniversary Gala Vanguard

    Endeavor IPO Delay Sends Shockwaves Through Agency Business

    As Endeavor grew from a small startup to a worldwide entertainment conglomerate, it cultivated a reputation for limitless ambition and ruthless competition. So when the company withdrew its public offering on Thursday, mere hours before it was to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, it was more than a temporary setback. Endeavor not [...]

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Is Certfied Platinum

    To the surprise of basically no one, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has officially been certified platinum. According to Republic Records, the 18-track album has received its platinum certification from the RIAA after amassing over 1 million U.S sales. The certification comes only four weeks after its Aug. 23 release. Swift’s seventh studio album, which has also [...]

  • 2 Chainz performs at Sir Lucian

    2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta's A3C Festival & Conference

    A3C has announced that rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has purchased a stake in the A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group. 2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups, along with “developing the overall experience of A3C,” according to the [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish to Perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers are just a few of the artists that will be rocking around the Christmas tree during the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the company announced today. The 12-city arena tour will feature different lineups in markets like Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; [...]

  • Billie EilishBillie Eilish in concert, Los

    Billie Eilish Announces Massive 2020 Arena Tour

    Fast-rising star Billie Eilish has announced a massive 2020 arena tour that will take her across North and South America and Europe, and will go well into next summer. Starting on March 8 in Miami, FL, and produced by Live Nation, the “Where Do We Go?” tour finds Eilish continuing the climate-change awareness expressed in her “All the [...]

  • BTS

    BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello to Headline KIIS Jingle Ball

    Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani will perform at Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM’s annual “Jingle Ball” holiday concert,  taking place on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum. The event is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will hit 12 cities in the U.S. late this year. [...]

  • Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP

    Caroline Names Alisa Applegate VP of Promotion

    Alisa Applegate has joined Caroline, Universal Music’s independent distribution and label services company, as Vice President of Promotion, the company announced this week. Applegate will be based in Los Angeles and report to Senior Vice President of Promotion, Marni Halpern. “I’m thrilled to have Alisa join us and complete our Caroline Promotion team,” Halpern said.  [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad