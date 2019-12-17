×
Post Malone, BTS to Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

By
Variety Staff

Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dick Clark Productions and ABC today announced that Post Malone will join America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” with a headlining performance live from New York City’s Times Square, just minutes before the ball drops.

Making his Times Square debut, Post Malone will be joined by additional performers BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette, performing for the first time with the cast of the hit Broadway musical “Jagged Little Pill” for America’s biggest celebration of the year.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” will broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

“We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and EVP, Programming and Development, dick clark productions. “Add to that superstars like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morrissette, and it promises to be a memorable New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

“Ringing in the New Year with this unbelievable roster of talent is sure to be a magical event,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to honor and share this iconic celebration with the world.”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” marks the 48th anniversary of the show and will include over five hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from award-winning actress and co-host Lucy Hale. Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as host of the Hollywood Party, while award-winning Broadway actor Billy Porter will host the fourth annual Central Time Zone celebration, live from New Orleans.

Additional “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” performers:

Los Angeles: Host Ciara, as well as Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

New Orleans: Host Billy Porter, as well as Sheryl Crow and Usher

Miami: Jonas Brothers

