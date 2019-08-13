×

Khalid Reveals Details of Benefit Concert for El Paso Shooting Victims

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Khalid in concert at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Polk @POLKIMAGING/Shutterstock

Khalid announced last week that he is planning a benefit concert for victims of the recent mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, and today he provided details: The show, which will feature the Grammy-nominated singer and special guests, will take place Sept. 1 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

In support of the city and in response to the August 3 mass shooting, he will be raising funds through the concert to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.  

Tickets for the concert will go on sale beginning this Wednesday, August 14, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. This event is presented by The Great Khalid Foundation and manager Courtney Stewart’s Right Hand Foundation, and produced by Live Nation.

“I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily,” Khalid said in a statement. “I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me. Please come out and let’s heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it.”

Dr. Heather Wilson, the University of Texas at El Paso’s incoming president, said: “Khalid’s generous offer to put on a benefit concert is a touching example of the spirit of caring and kindness that typifies El Paso.  We will come together to help and to heal.  I invite you to join us at the concert to honor and support the victims and their families.”

In addition to attending the concert, donations for this cause can only be made directly through www.thegreatkhalidfoundation.org or by purchasing one of the commemorative shirts from here https://shop.khalidofficial.com/.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover

    A$AP Rocky: A Swedish Take on the Case That Riveted the Country

    With everyone from President Donald Trump to the Rev. Al Sharpton weighing in on rapper A$AP Rocky’s detention in Stockholm after his involvement in a street brawl there, this peculiar saga seemed tailor-made for summer’s silly season. But in Sweden it has also sparked debate about some serious issues – such as the nature of [...]

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky Found Guilty of Assault in Sweden

    A$AP Rocky has been convicted of assault in Sweden and given a suspended sentence. He was not present in the Stockholm courtroom when the verdict was handed down. Two members of the rapper’s entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were also found guilty of assault by the court. Rocky will not serve any more jail [...]

  • George Michael 1988

    Unreleased George Michael Song to Feature at End of Paul Feig Romcom 'Last Christmas'

    Universal’s “Last Christmas,” a seasonal romantic comedy underpinned by several of George Michael’s hits, will feature a previously unreleased song from the late singer in full at the end of the film, director Paul Feig said Wednesday. The movie, which will be released in November and dropped its first trailer Wednesday, stars Emilia Clarke, Emma [...]

  • Harry Styles Won't Play Prince Eric

    Harry Styles Passes on Prince Eric Role in Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

    Harry Styles has passed on the role of Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid,” sources confirmed to Variety. Sources say the initial reports about his casting were premature and that Styles made the decision to move on amicably. The studio has already begun looking at others for the part and, according to sources, a decision [...]

  • Jay Z

    Jay-Z Talks NFL Deal, Colin Kaepernick: ‘I Can’t Control the World We Live in’

    In an interview published hours after news broke of his surprise music-and-social-justice deal with the NFL, Jay-Z said one of his goals in the deal is to create a platform where statements of protest from players like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has essentially been drummed out of the N.F.L. for kneeling [...]

  • Spanish tenor Placido Domingo attends the

    Los Angeles Opera Investigating ‘Concerning Allegations’ Against Placido Domingo

    UPDATED: In response to the sexual harassment allegations leveled by nine women against opera singer Placido Domingo, the Los Angeles Opera, where the singer has been General Director since 2003, offered a written statement sent by its Director of Communications. “We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad