×

300’s Kevin Liles Joins NY:LON Summit Keynote Roster

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin LilesUJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon, Arrivals, New York, USA - 14 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) and Music Ally today announce that 300 Entertainment cofounder and CEO Kevin Liles will deliver a keynote interview at the fourth annual NY:LON Connect music business summit. The conference takes place January 16 – 17, 2020 at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York.

According to the announcement, Liles will discuss how 300’s independent spirit has disrupted the traditional label structure, the ways the company has bolstered creativity for the artists they work with, and more.

“Kevin is an industry innovator through and through, and someone we feel truly embraces our mission of pushing for collective growth across all facets of the business,” commented Music Biz President Portia Sabin. “His work establishing 300 Entertainment as a powerhouse in the independent sector, not to mention the strong revenue streams he built while with Def Jam and WMG, showcase why he’s the perfect person to speak on this topic.”

“We are incredibly excited to have someone with as much know-how and experience as Kevin to kick off our Label Evolution track for NY:LON Connect,” said Music Ally CEO and Co-Founder Paul Brindley. “He joins an agenda with a broad range of high-level industry executives that we are confident will inspire productive discussions on how to move the industry forward.”

In addition to Liles’ keynote interview, Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who quickly became Spotify’s highest-streamed artist in the country, will talk about the opportunities and challenges that the global streaming market present to up-and-coming artists in a sit-down conversation with his manager, Everyday Rebellion’s Nicole Barsalona.

Also, Karyn Temple from the U.S. Copyright Office and Abkco COO Alisa Coleman will discuss the Music Modernization Act, the next steps in its implementation, and its connection with the global music industry.

Already announced, NY:LON Connect 2020 will feature keynote interviews with Spotify’s Cecilia Qvist, YouTube Music’s Sun Lee, Warner Music Group’s Scott Cohen, and Q&A’s Troy Carter.

More Music

  • Tencent Music presentation at Shanghai

    Paying Users Push Tencent Music Entertainment to Greater Q3 Growth

    Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), one of China’s biggest online music entertainment platforms, saw better than expected revenue growth in its third quarter thanks to a rise in paywalls and paying users. Revenue beat analyst estimates by growing 31% to $910 million (RMB6.51 billion) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from RMB4.97 billion in the [...]

  • Black Crowes Sign With CAA

    Black Crowes Sign With CAA

    A day after the Black Crowes confirmed their reunion, announced their 2020 “Shake Your Moneymaker” 30th anniversary tour and capped it with their first concert in six years, the group announced that it has signed with CAA for worldwide representation. The group’s cofounders — singer Chris Robinson and guitarist Rich Robinson — are the only [...]

  • T.R. Knight

    TV News Roundup: T.R. Knight Joins HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant'

    In today’s TV news roundup, “Grey’s Anatomy” star T.R. Knight joins HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and BET renewed “Games People Play.” CASTING T.R Knight has been cast in HBO Max‘s dark comedy “The Flight Attendant.“ Knight will play Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) older brother, Davey. When Cassie’s life starts to unravel, Davey deals with the [...]

  • Andrea Bocelli

    Andrea Bocelli Calls Plácido Domingo Cancellations Due to Sexual Harassment Claims ‘Absurd’

    Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is defending embattled opera star Plácido Domingo, saying it is “absurd” that concerts have been canceled in the wake of multiple sexual-harassment allegations. “I am still appalled at what happened to this incredible artist,” Bocelli said, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t understand this. Tomorrow a lady can just come up [...]

  • Rudy Lopez Negrete Returns to CAA     

    Rudy Lopez Negrete Returns to CAA

    Rudy Lopez Negrete has rejoined CAA as an agent in the Music Touring department, specifically focused on leading brand partnerships for CAA’s Latin music clients. He will be based in the company’s Los Angeles office, where he will work with Latin artists including Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Isabela Merced, Luis Fonsi, Mon [...]

  • Justin Bieber Cupid Movie

    Justin Bieber Debuts First Look at 'Cupid' Movie

    Beware of cupid’s arrow. Justin Bieber unveiled a first-look photo for “Cupid,” his upcoming animated movie from Mythos Studios. The image sees a cartooned Bieber, who will voice the god of love, on the side of a cliff with the sun setting in the background. “Cupid” will tell the story of the eponymous mythical being [...]

  • Sonos Spotify partnership

    Sonos Speakers Get Free Spotify Streaming

    Sonos owners just got access to another source for free music: The smart speaker maker has struck a deal with Spotify to stream Spotify’s free tier to its users, both companies announced Tuesday. Free Spotify streams are going live on Sonos devices with the latest Sonos software update, which also includes an updated version of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad