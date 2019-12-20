×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Hudson Commands ‘Respect’ as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser (Watch)

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All

Moviegoers will not just be thinking about Jennifer Hudson in terms of how she fares as a feline over the holidays. In timing that may serve either to capitalize on her appearance in “Cats” or to ameliorate any blowback she might get as part of the critical savaging of the movie musical, or both, a teaser trailer was released Friday that offers a promising first look at Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” the biopic due in the fall of 2020.

The minute-long trailer from MGM begins with Hudson silhouetted in sepiatone in some sort of celestial cosmos, singing a verse from the title song nearly a cappella, in a moody arrangement filled as much with portent as soul. But then someone flips the switch on the kind of show-biz lighting that is only found in the earthly realm, with “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” spelled out behind her in giant neon-style letters, not unlike the famous “E-L-V-I-S” signage that became iconic to Elvis Presley fans from the ’60s forward. The band kicks in, and a now frontlit Hudson is close to the spitting image and sound of the Queen of Soul, as we get just a taste of the greatest spelling bee in music history.

It’s just a smidgeon, but fans are likely to at least initially feel that the faith placed in Hudson to pull off the role has been rewarded. Nothing is seen, of course, of Hudson’s costars in the drama, who include Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Tituss Burgess and Marc Maron. The biopic, directed by Liesl Tommy, will cover Franklin’s rise to fame, from being merely the star of her father’s church choir and going through personal adversities to becoming one of the biggest music luminaries of the 1960s, without going into her entire subsequent life.

The film hits theaters Oct. 9, 2020. A title card says an Epic Records soundtrack will be on the way, too.

“Respect,” whose leading actress was signed off on by Franklin before her death 15 months ago, is one of two dramatizations of Franklin’s life set for screens in the coming year. May 2020 will bring National Geographic’s own rendition of her story, “Genius: Aretha,” with Cynthia Erivo playing the late star.

More Music

  • Concord COO Glen Barros Stepping Down

    Concord COO Glen Barros Stepping Down to Launch New Company

    Concord today announced that Glen Barros will leave his post as the company’s Chief Operating Officer on December 31, 2019 in order to form a new business venture entitled Exceleration Music. According to the announcement, through this new venture, Barros plans to invest in music rights while providing strategic services to third-party entities, primarily within [...]

  • Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey Taunts Cops, Coaxes Butterflies in 'Norman F---ing Rockwell' Extended Video

    The last time fans saw a short film from Grammy-nominated songwriter Lana Del Rey was in 2013 with “Tropico,” a nearly half-hour-long saga featuring songs from her 2012 album “Paradise.” Today, we got another one, a 15-minute ode to her critically-acclaimed “Norman F—ing Rockwell.” In “Tropico,” the singer played biblical Eve alongside model Shaun Ross [...]

  • Frank Ocean

    Frank Ocean Signs With Warner Chappell (EXCLUSIVE)

    Frank Ocean has signed with Warner Chappell Music publishing, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The deal was done during the fall, the source added, noting that it was intentionally kept quiet. The deal is among several big ones made by the company’s new co-chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, along with [...]

  • The Best Albums of the Decade

    The Best Albums of the Decade

    Are we ready to shake it off — the 2010s? Just about, but before the decade slaps us on the behinds on our way out the door, here are some of the albums that Variety music critics Jem Aswad, Andrew Barker and Chris Willman couldn’t have made it through the terrible teens without. (Click here to [...]

  • Cats Movie 2019

    Taylor Swift Explains Her 'Cats' Transformation: Hissing, Barefoot Crawling and Jellicle School

    Taylor Swift attended “cat school” to learn what Jellicles can and Jellicles do. To prepare for “Cats,” the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 musical, Swift and her co-stars enrolled in classes to master the movements of their four-legged characters. In the film, Swift plays Bombalurina, a rabble-rousing outsider who sprinkles catnip over the [...]

  • My Chemical Romance - Gerard Way

    USC Marching Band Throws Its Own Black Parade for My Chemical Romance Fans (WATCH)

    In honor of My Chemical Romance’s Los Angeles reunion show, the University of Southern California’s marching band performed an instrumental version of “Welcome to the Black Parade,” the band’s first and only top 10 hit on the pop charts. My Chemical Romance’s agent, Matt Galle, posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning, showing the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad