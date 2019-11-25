×
BTS Clean Up at American Music Awards – Watch the Group's Thank-You Video

BTS 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

BTS topped the Jonas Brothers, Panic! At the Disco, Pink and Ariana Grande at Sunday’s American Music Awards to win all three of the categories in which they were nominated: Favorite Duo or Group (the first time an Asian group has received the honor), Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist (for the second consecutive year).

BTS has been a group for six and a half years and throughout those years, we had so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality,” group leader RM said via a video message. “ARMY!,” he said, singling out the group’s fans, “You guys are the ones who make all of this possible. We really couldn’t have done it without your love and support from all over the world. We’ll try our best to live up to it to strive high, work hard and return your love back to you.”

 

In 2017, BTS became the first Korean group to perform at the AMAs. The seven-man band, which also includes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – couldn’t attend the ceremony this year, as they were in Japan for their Muster (fan meeting). However, they were represented in the audience by Lenzo Yoon, co-CEO of their management company Big Hit Entertainment. Yoon was photographed congratulating Lil Nas X, who won his first AMA for “Old Town Road (Remix).” RM collaborated with the rapper for their remix of the song, “Seoul Town Road.”

The group’s next U.S. concert will be on December 6 as part of the lineup at iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

 

