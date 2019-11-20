×
Aziz Ansari Scores Grammy Nomination for Best Comedy Album

Aziz Ansari’s “Right Now” has been nominated for the Grammy Award for best comedy album.

He is nominated alongside Dave Chappelle’s “Sticks & Stones,” Jim Gaffigan’s “Quality Time,” Ellen DeGeneres’ “Relatable” and Trevor Noah’s “Son of Patricia.” “Right Now” was directed by Spike Jonze and was released on Netflix in July.

News of the nomination comes just under two years after Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct. In January 2018, an anonymous woman said in a piece published on Babe.net that Ansari pressured her into performing sexual acts while the two were on a date a few months prior.

Ansari addressed the allegations at the beginning of “Right Now,” saying that he felt “scared,” “humiliated,” “embarrassed” and “terrible that this person felt this way.”

“I know this isn’t the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show, but it’s important to me that you know how I feel about that whole thing before we share this night together,” he continued.

Ansari also brought up the accusation at the close of the show, saying “I saw the world where I don’t ever get to do this again, and it almost felt like I died. In a way, I did. That old Aziz who said, ‘Oh treat yo self’ or whatever, he’s dead. And I’m glad. ‘Cause that guy was always looking forward to whatever was next. I don’t think that way anymore. ‘Cause I’ve realized it’s all ephemeral. All that stuff, it can just go away like this. And all we really have is the moment we’re in and the people we’re with.”

