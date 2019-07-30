×

Angel Olsen Drops Dark New Song, ‘All Mirrors’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Angel OlsenAngel Olsen in concert at the Union Chapel in London, UK - 30 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Indie luminary Angel Olsen, recently featured on Mark Ronson’s “Late Night Feelings” album, will drop her fourth full-length album “All Mirrors,” on Oct. 4. An extensive North American tour will follow

The album represents a directional change from her previous work, veering between quiet moments and “huge string arrangements and bellowing synth swells,” according to the release. According to the announcement, the singer initially planned to work on a dual record release — “a set of raw and real solo songs and a full-band version of the same songs” — to be released at the same time. After she completed the solo version with producer Michael Harris, Olsen began work on the fleshed out version with producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Erykah Badu), with whom she collaborated on 2014’s “Burn Your Fire for No Witness” and a 14-piece orchestra.

Ultimately, she decided that she “needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form. It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

She’s released the title track as the lead song from the album. “I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other,” says Olsen. “Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we’d like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people.”

Angel Olsen Tour Dates appear below the video:

Mon. Oct. 28 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom &

Wed. Oct. 30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

Thu. Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

Fri. Nov. 1 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

Mon. Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Tue. Nov. 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

Thu. Nov. 7 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

Fri. Nov. 8 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

Sat. Nov. 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

Sun. Nov. 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

Tue. Nov. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Wed. Nov. 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Thu. Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

Sat. Nov. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Mon. Nov. 18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

Tue. Nov. 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

Fri. Nov. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Sat. Nov. 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

Mon. Dec. 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Tue. Dec. 3 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

Thu. Dec. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

Fri. Dec. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater #

Sat. Dec. 7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Mon. Dec. 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

Tue. Dec. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

Wed. Dec. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Dec. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

Sat. Dec. 14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

Sun. Dec. 15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

* = w/ Vagabon

^ = w/ Madi Diaz

#= w/ Rodrigo Amarante

&= w/ Lean Year

 

