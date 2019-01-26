×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vampire Weekend’s New Music Nods to Steve Martin, the Dead and the Band’s College Roots

After a five-year drought, Ezra Koenig and Co. are back with two songs.

By

Nisha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vampire Weekend, with Ezra Koenig, perform on Day 4 of the 2013 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on in Austin, Texas2013 City Limits Music Festival- Day 4, Austin, USA
CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Vampire Weekend’s last album, 2013’s “Modern Vampires of the City,” racked arguably the best reviews of the band’s already sound career for some smart sonic multitasking that no longer leaned heavily on twee twists on African sounds. This week, the band finally resumed that trajectory back to North America with a teaser (“120 Minutes of Harmony Hall Guitars”) and then a pair of actual tracks, “Harmony Hall” and its B-side of sorts, “2021.”

Named after a building on the Columbia University campus (preppy frontman Ezra Koenig’s alma mater), “Harmony Hall” is a brightly eclectic take on a roots-jam. It’s reminiscent of the Grateful Dead and features such folksy wisdom as, “I don’t wanna live like this, but I don’t wanna die.”

There’s little evidence in “Harmony Hall” of Koenig’s extracurriculars over the past six years — including stints working with Diplo, Kanye, and Beyoncé (his work on “Hold Up” from “Lemonade” earned him a Grammy nod). But they do manifest, however, in the much more humbled, balladic “2021,” a Casio-lite exercise in minimalism that samples the work of Japanese musician Haruomi Hosono and features sparse vocals from Jenny Lewis, as Koenig spends his time sweetly exploring R&B-pop vocal cadences.

More Reviews

Both tracks will appear on the band’s upcoming album FOTB, or “Father of the Bride,” which boasts a staggering 18 tracks. A nod to the Steve Martin rom-com, the work touches on Koenig fatherhood (his partner, actress Rashida Jones, gave birth to their son last fall) and relationships. Already, lyrics like the irreverent death wish of “Diane Young” (“Out of control but you’re playing a role”) have given way to more earnest musings such as “2021, will you think about me?”

There are some familiar contributors on FOTB: Ariel Rechtshaid (who co-produced “Modern Vampires of the City”) pops up again as a producer, as does former Vampire Weekender Rostam Batmanglij, who played a hand in “Harmony Hall.” But this will also be the band’s first album with features — perhaps a byproduct of Koenig’s recent period of collaboration — from The Internet’s Steve Lacy and others.

In a modern twist on the record-singles club of yore, Koenig plans drop two new songs each month through April. It feels like a dramatic unveiling of an artist re-discovering himself, and we are so here for that.

Listen to both tracks below:


Vampire Weekend's New Music Nods to Steve Martin, the Dead and the Band's College Roots

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Music

  • Vampire Weekend, with Ezra Koenig, perform

    Vampire Weekend's New Music Nods to Steve Martin, the Dead and the Band's College Roots

    Vampire Weekend’s last album, 2013’s “Modern Vampires of the City,” racked arguably the best reviews of the band’s already sound career for some smart sonic multitasking that no longer leaned heavily on twee twists on African sounds. This week, the band finally resumed that trajectory back to North America with a teaser (“120 Minutes of [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Sundance Film Review: 'Leaving Neverland'

    Michael Jackson was one of the most photographed celebrities who ever lived. But in “Leaving Neverland,” a devastating four-hour documentary about the serial predator he really was, there are photographs of Jackson that have a quality unlike anything you’ve ever seen. They are homespun, casually candid, sitting-around-the-living-room shots, most of them snapped during the visits [...]

  • Chicago Prosecutor Kim Foxx Urges R.

    After Receiving 12 Responses, Chicago Prosecutor Urges More R. Kelly Victims to Come Forward

    Kim Foxx, Chicago’s top prosecutor, has received 12 responses since she openly called for women who have sexual-misconduct claims against R. Kelly to come forward with their stories. The singer has been under renewed criticism since the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired early this month. The New York Times reports that Foxx herself is [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland': 5 Shocking Moments From Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Doc

    After a week of turbulent anticipation, Dan Reed’s “Leaving Neverland” made its Sundance debut at Park City, Utah’s Egyptian Theater on Friday. Moments before the screening began, festival director John Cooper informed the packed house that health care providers supplied by the state of Utah were standing by to offer counsel for those distressed by [...]

  • RSNO celebrating 40 years of Varèse

    Producer Robert Townson Exits Soundtrack Label Varèse Sarabande After Three Decades (EXCLUSIVE)

    Robert Townson, the veteran producer who helped build Varèse Sarabande into L.A.’s leading soundtrack label, is leaving after more than 30 years to launch a new venture producing live concerts of film music. Concord Music, which purchased Varèse last year from Cutting Edge Group, has eliminated Townson’s vice-president position effective Jan. 31. “I have spent [...]

  • Ryan Cabrera RENT Fox

    How 'Rent' Inspired a Multi-Platinum Songwriting Career (Guest Column)

    I’ll never forget seeing “Rent” for the first time. My mom used to bring me to shows in New York, so I was used to “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats,” which are great, but hadn’t really hit home as an artist. “Rent” was the most inspiring musical I had ever seen. When I was 16 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad