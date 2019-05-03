×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tribeca Film Review: ‘The Quiet One’

Oliver Murray’s music doc curates former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman's history and home movies, but reveals little about the man himself.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
BILL WYMAN - 1960sVarious
CREDIT: Dezo Hoffman/REX/Shutterstock
Director:
Oliver Murray
With:
Bill Wyman.

Running time: 98 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.tribecafilm.com/filmguide/quiet-one-2019

Early in the filming of his documentary “The Quiet One,” Oliver Murray knew he had his emotional centerpiece after capturing his subject, the longtime Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, talking about an encounter with Ray Charles. It’s a simple and quiet moment in a film packed full of tales of pop-culture upheaval, one that touchingly displays the importance of elder musicians on this particular musician’s life.

Wyman is not a man to let his emotions run wild in talking about his childhood, the pluses and minuses of being the Stone least likely to be recognized, or even his enthusiasm for photography and filmmaking. He’s clearly the quiet one for a reason.

Murray, a music video director making his feature debut with “The Quite One,” neatly assembles a chronology of Wyman’s life heavy on still photographs and plenty of Super 8 footage that the musician took himself. Murray’s job was to curate the extensive Wyman collection and turn it into a story, and he does so without ever digging too deep into Wyman’s psyche.

More Reviews

We learn things that might be unknown to all but Stones diehards: He switched to bass from guitar in his first band after hearing Booker T. & the M.G.’s “Green Onions” and patterned his playing after the M.G.’s second bassist, Donald “Duck” Dunn. He didn’t care for drugs and was never a heavy drinker but he might have had a sex addiction (in his 1990 autobiography, “Stone Alone,” he boasts of bedding more than a thousand women). James Baldwin turned him into a Ray Charles fan when the band tax-exiled themselves to the south of France, where he became friends with Marc Chagall during the last eight years of the painter’s life.

Otherwise, the stories in “The Quiet One” are the oft-told Stones lore: the desire to be a blues band and not rock ‘n’ rollers, the drug busts, the exile to France over tax issues, and the stadium tours of the last four decades. Other than meeting heroes like Charles, Muddy Waters, and Howlin Wolf, nothing rattles the steady Wyman demeanor, even when he talks about the disturbing elements of his public and private life: a disapproving father, the disastrous 1969 Altamont concert, divorce.

He’s had three wives but the one most people want to hear about — Mandy Smith, whom he married when she was 18 and he was 52 — is dealt with quickly. “I was stupid to think it could work,” he says with nary a mention of their courtship beginning when she was a minor.

Murray’s endgame, it appears, is to depict Wyman as satisfied with his life away from the Rolling Stones, the tours and the occasional infighting. He has a family and an estate, his cameras, and his collections. But was he the calm in the Mick and Keith storm? Did he ever express an opinion about anything the Stones did? That remains a mystery.

Sundance Selects plans to release the film, which was pulled from the Sheffield Doc/Fest amid protests, in U.S. theaters on June 21.

Tribeca Film Review: ‘The Quiet One’

Reviewed at Tribeca Film Festival (Spotlight Documentary), May 2, 2019. Running time: 98 MIN.

Production: (Documentary — U.K.) A Sundance Selects release and presentation. Producers: Jennifer Corcoran, Jamie Clark. Executive producer: Jason Bick.

Crew: Director, writer: Oliver Murray. Camera: Tim Sidell. Editor: Anne Perri.

With: Bill Wyman.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • BILL WYMAN - 1960sVarious

    Tribeca Film Review: ‘The Quiet One’

    Early in the filming of his documentary “The Quiet One,” Oliver Murray knew he had his emotional centerpiece after capturing his subject, the longtime Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, talking about an encounter with Ray Charles. It’s a simple and quiet moment in a film packed full of tales of pop-culture upheaval, one that touchingly [...]

  • Ron P Jaffe Stills Photographer CSI

    On-Set Stealth Is Key Skill of Longtime Hollywood Still Photographer Ron Jaffe

    Cruising the edge of sets like a shark in shallow water, still photographer Ron P. Jaffe has spent a career using his stealthiness to capture the perfect shot. Sharing tales from times past as he sits in the serenity of his Playa del Rey home, he describes taking pictures on many of the crime movies, [...]

  • Jamie Dornan

    Jamie Dornan, Holliday Grainger to Star in John Patrick Shanley's 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

    Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) and Holliday Grainger (“The Borgias”) will star in “Wild Mountain Thyme,” directed by John Patrick Shanley, the Oscar-winning writer of “Moonstruck,” and the Oscar-nominated scribe of “Doubt.” HanWay Films has acquired the international sales rights and will commence sales at Cannes with CAA Media Finance handling the North American [...]

  • The Intruder review

    Box Office: 'The Intruder' Overtakes 'Long Shot,' 'UglyDolls' on Thursday Night

    Sony’s thriller “The Intruder” invaded the box office with $865,000 at 2,073 North American locations on Thursday night. “The Intruder,” starring Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good and Michael Ealy, topped Lionsgate’s romantic comedy “Long Shot,” which opened with $660,000 at 2,500 locations during Thursday night preview showings. STX’s animated comedy “UglyDolls” took in $300,000 at 2,250 [...]

  • Evan Rachel Wood Stars in Hiroshima

    Evan Rachel Wood to Star in Hiroshima-Inspired ‘One Thousand Paper Cranes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Evan Rachel Wood will star alongside Jim Sturgess and Shinobu Terajima in “One Thousand Paper Cranes,” the story of Hiroshima survivor Sadako Sasaki and author Eleanor Coerr, who wrote the worldwide bestselling children’s book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.” Independent has boarded sales ahead of Cannes, where the project will be at the Marche. [...]

  • Citizen-Action Doc Offers Rallying Cry to

    'The Valley's' Nuno Escudeiro: 'We Will Be Remembered' for Refugee Response

    Framed by the French Alps, the border region between Italy and France has become an unlikely hot spot for countless migrants risking their lives to flee poverty, war, and political persecution. In the Roya and Durance Valleys, local communities have banded together to help the influx of refugees by offering them food, shelter and legal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad