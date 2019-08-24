×

Album Review: Tanya Tucker’s ‘While I’m Livin”

With Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings co-producing, country’s loud outlaw avatar finds her footing in quieter, confessional roots music.

By

A.D.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fantasy Records

Before there was a name and a place for it, an “outlaw” was what Tanya Tucker was in the years following her gentle country smash with the gospel lilt, “Delta Dawn,” in 1972. A hellraiser and heartbreaker (Merle Haggard and Glen Campbell were just a few of her noted lovers), Tucker made as many headlines for her wild-woman antics as she did her sultry, shushing nasal voice, her swaggering attitude and her earnest, emotional way with a lyric. But trouble and time took its toll on her life and career, and by the end of the ’90s, Tucker’s then schmaltzy hit-making reign had slowed its roll, awash in all the clichés of glitzy, glossy, overproduced country and too many pills and cocktails.

Now, when men have lived that life, be it a Keith Richards or an Elton John, they’ve been gifted with knowing winks, book deals and Hollywood biopics. Their grace in sobriety (if that comes) is met with the adulation of sainthood. For a lady such as Tucker, the reward has been mostly scorn, pity or gossip column mentions, unless she’s prostrated herself to the public and powers that be and made way too many amends.

More Reviews

“Now, a woman’s life ain’t just a list of the worst things she has done,” Tucker sings, quietly and defiantly, on “Mustang Ridge,” the bold defining track from her first album of new material in 17 years, “While I’m Livin’,” co-produced lovingly by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, with truly poignant songs by Carlile and her writing team, Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

Moments such as “Mustang Ridge” unfurl with an honesty that stings with the ring of wincingly pained truth. “I leave you now with a heart of stone,” she sings in the song’s more bitter than sweet final lines. “Sometimes the past is hard to outrun.”

Bathing an older and wider (but hardly wearied) Tucker in warm, amniotic tones with elegantly simple adornments — spare, but, nothing as stark as Rick Rubin’s Johnny Cash “American Recordings” — means you get more pure tart Tanya for your buck.

The rootsy Bob Seger “Night Moves” soundalike “Hard Luck” and its lust for playing life to the nth degree, and “I Don’t Owe You Anything,” a torrid tale from a woman of a certain age who isn’t afraid to speak her mind (or show off her libido), are shining moments of empowerment and dare-to-thrive dignity. “Darlin’, I ain’t growing old with you / I don’t need your front porch swing,” Tucker cat-claws, atop scuffed, all-acoustic instrumentation.

Sass aside, however, it’s the rough-hewn ballads of “While I’m Livin’” that best show off Tucker’s stately grace and rugged zeal, even in the face (and voice) of mortality.

There’s a raggedly emotional and threadbare take on the Miranda Lambert smash “The House That Built Me” that proves to be as eerily autobiographical for the somber singer currently taking its reins as it was for the one who first made it famous. “The Day My Heart Goes Still” and “Bring My Flowers Now” are elegiac, yet reveal a similar unfettered passion for life’s sweet last drops, as they did the unfiltered life that got her there.

“Don’t spend time, tears and money on my old breathless body” she sings, slowly, on the pensive, cuttingly pragmatic “Bring My Flowers Now,” before continuing, “If your heart is in those flowers, bring them home.” From start to finish, Tucker’s line reading on “Flowers” is as rubbed raw as a freshly skinned knee or a slapped-red face.

Jennings (son of Waylon and Jessi Colter, the greatest outlaw country couple of them all), Carlile and company sound as connected to Tucker’s wide dusty prairies, sunshiny grassy knolls and the life she once lived there — and beyond, in the smoky bars and cocaine-filled hotel rooms that came later — as the singer is. Without regret, Tucker takes the intuitive songwriting of these younger collaborators and proudly inhabits their biographical approximation of her nine lives with earnestness and ease.

Tanya Tucker
“While I’m Livin'”
Fantasy Records

Popular on Variety

Album Review: Tanya Tucker's 'While I'm Livin''

More Music

  • Tanya Tucker Finds Fresh Footing With

    Album Review: Tanya Tucker's 'While I'm Livin''

    Before there was a name and a place for it, an “outlaw” was what Tanya Tucker was in the years following her gentle country smash with the gospel lilt, “Delta Dawn,” in 1972. A hellraiser and heartbreaker (Merle Haggard and Glen Campbell were just a few of her noted lovers), Tucker made as many headlines [...]

  • A pair of handcuffs

    D.C. Concert Biz Heavyweight Seth Hurwitz Arrested for Solicitation

    Seth Hurwitz, a highly regarded figure in the Washington, D.C. concert scene, was arrested Wednesday on solicitation of prostitution after a massage therapist who felt harassed by Hurwitz helped police set up a bust. Hurwitz, owner of the 9:30 Club and Anthem venues and chairman of the Merriweather Post Pavilion, was released on $5,000 bond [...]

  • Major Lazer Fortnite

    Major Lazer Remixes Fortnite Soundtrack and Releases New In-Game Skins

    Major Lazer, one of Diplo’s many creative outlets, has teamed up with Fortnite to offer fans access to a unique character skin and new remixes of the game’s Default Dance track. The Lazerism set includes the Major Lazer Outfit, Lazer Wings, Lazer Aze, the Lazer Blast emote and the EDM group’s remix of the “Default [...]

  • Succession HBO

    'Succession' Composer Nicholas Britell on Making Music for the One Percent

    The Roys, the media empire family at the heart of HBO’s “Succession,” are ridiculously rich. They’re manipulative and cruel. They’re also a bit delusional and absurd. When Nicholas Britell conceived the show’s score, he wanted to capture all of that. More Reviews Album Review: Jay Som's 'Anak Ko' Album Review: Tanya Tucker's 'While I'm Livin'' [...]

  • Fred Durst attends the LA premiere

    Fred Durst Has No Woodstock '99 Regrets: 'Limp Bizkit Is an Easy Target So Bring it On'

    Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is finally talking about Woodstock ’99 — the second anniversary of the 1969 festival that offered throngs of attendees a polar opposite experience to peace, love and mellow music. Now the stuff of legend — and a stellar multi-episode podcast series from The Ringer called “Break Stuff” — riots, fires [...]

  • Album Review: Jay Som's 'Anak Ko'

    Album Review: Jay Som's 'Anak Ko'

    If ever there was an album that could have come out at any point in the last 25 years, it’s Jay Som’s sophomore outing, “Anak Ko.” A mesh of multiple indie-rock influences, its low-key intensity, hushed vocals and emphasis on strong melodies could have placed it alongside Lush or the Boo Radleys on 4AD or [...]

  • Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo

    Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Isn't Burning Up Over What Got Lost in the Fire

    Nobody called Justin Hayward about the fire on the Universal Studios Hollywood lot — not Universal Music Group, certainly, but also no reporters. “There were much more important people to call or to speak about that,” Hayward says, in his typically self-effacing, English way. The New York Timesrecently blew the lid off of the 2008 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad